Telkom's chief commercial officer Armstrong quits

Telkom's current chief commercial officer, Brian Armstrong, has resigned from the telecommunications company.

This emerged from an e-mail Sipho Maseko, Telkom CEO, sent to employees this morning. "It is with real regret that I have to announce that Dr Brian Armstrong, our current chief commercial officer, has informed me that he wishes to retire at the end of this financial year after a long and distinguished career in the technology sector," Maseko says.

According to Maseko, Armstrong has played many pivotal leadership roles in the industry over the past 30 or so years, and joined Telkom's executive committee in 2010, when the company was in a perilous position.

"Brian joined us from BT, where he had been the vice president for the company's successful Africa-Middle East business, so he must really have wondered what he got himself into when he arrived at Telkom!

"In his time here, Brian successfully led Telkom Business and then Telkom Retail, including Consumer, Cybernest and Mobile. More recently, he has headed up our group strategy, growth and regulatory initiatives. He also led the successful acquisition of BCX and most recently has been instrumental in the creation of our new digital business space."

Maseko adds that as Armstrong looks back on his seven years with Telkom, it is clear that he leaves behind him a business in a fundamentally better and healthier state than when he arrived. "None of us could ask for more than that. I have personally appreciated his wise counsel, deep intellectualand support behind the scenes, on many strategic issues. We will certainly miss his presence around the group exco table."

"I am looking forward to launching the next phase of my career, in research, consulting and perhaps a few board roles. I am passionate about the potential within many digital startups and look forward to getting more involved in this arena," says Armstrong.

"I hope to be able to give back to the industry some of the learnings I have been privileged to gather over the last 30 years, here on the inside of the digital revolution. I leave Telkom as a friend and hope our paths will continue to meet in the future."



