Samsung shows off new tech in Cape Town

Samsung has its latest technology on display at the Samsung Africa Forum in Cape Town this week.

Products include what the company claims to be the world's first windless air-conditioner, an app that replaces the TV remote, and a fridge designed to keep food cold during power cuts.

The Samsung Africa Forum 2017 in Cape Town.

The eighth annual Samsung Africa Forum is also a showcase for products designed specifically for emerging markets.

resellers

partners

Samsung runs a series of forums worldwide each year, focusing on different regions, to give the media,andan understanding of what products to expect from the brand for the year.

The Samsung SmartView app acts as a TV remote.

Last year, Samsung launched the OneRemote, a programmable device which allowed users to combine multiple remotes, such as those for DSTV, the TV and DVD player, in one.

This year, the SmartView mobile app allows users to do the same from their smartphones, as well as share videos and pictures on their devices to the bigger screen.

While the app is not yet available for Android devices, it is free from the Apple App Store, and Samsung says it is working on an Android version.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is now available in two new colours.

The launch of the company's flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S8, has been pushed out by a few months. Instead, Samsung has relaunched the S7 in two new colours in Africa: Blue Coral and Black Pearl.

The new flagship device is normally launched in February every year at Mobile World Congress, which this year takes place from 27 February to 2 March in Barcelona.

The launch was apparently pushed out because Samsung wanted to fully resolve the issues which led to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year, where its phablet device had to be recalled and eventually cancelled after a fault in battery design led to the smartphones catching fire.

The Samsung windless air-conditioner.

Samsung claims it has invented the world's first wall-mounted windless air-conditioner. The unit keeps rooms cool and maintains the desired temperature without blowing out cold wind. It is also said to be 72% more energy-efficient than other units.

The unit is covered in 21 000 micro air holes which disperse air evenly without creating a draft.

The Samsung AddWash washing machine.

The Samsung AddWash front-loader washing machine features a hatch-door which lets users add items to the washing machine during the washing cycle. The company did a customer survey that found one of the biggest frustrations was finding forgotten dirty laundry items after the machine had already started.

AddWash is available in SA, and Samsung says prices vary according to capacity but most will be under R10 000.

The Samsung French-door fridge with triple-cooling system.

Samsung displayed a large fridge which has a showcase door that lets users open only a panel and not the whole fridge. Inside this section it is suggested to keep things that are used frequently, like milk, cooking sauces and drinks.

Samsung says not opening the whole fridge saves electricity and keeps the air cool inside. The showcase door also has a panel which will freeze up when in use and keep the fridge cold for up to nine hours if the power trips.



