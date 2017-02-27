Hisense's Ice Maker Fridge announced Product of the Year

SPONSORED CONTENT

Hisense SA is proud to announce that one of their fridges (H700SI-ID Ice Maker Fridge) has been named Product of the Year (PoY) in the Home Appliance Category at its annual award ceremony last night.

PoY is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, and guides consumers towards the best products in their market and rewards manufacturers for quality and innovation.

Winners are chosen following an intensive judging process based on months of rigorous research conducted by independent research house, Nielsen. Over 5 000 5-10 LSM South African households are surveyed to understand which products have won their hearts and minds.

Hisense's winning 535L side-by-side Ice Maker Fridge boasts an electronic LED multi-function control panel allowing for various water and ice dispensing options, bringing cocktail hour to the kitchen, every hour. Internally, the fridge is engineered around state-of-the-art NANO-freshness, and has received an A+ rating for energy efficiency.

"We are incredibly excited to have one of our products associated with PoY. Since July 2016, our fridge sales and value market share have clinched the No.1 position and the category's sales volume and value took the No.1 spot in November 2016 and remained No. 1 in December 2016," comments Claire Noyes-Smith, Marketing Director at Hisense SA.

According to PoY CEO and Chief Innovation Analyst, Preetesh Sewraj: "we are seeing more local and international brand owners putting great effort into investing and innovating their products to suit and cater for local consumers."

H700SI-ID Ice Maker Fridge.

Hisense Hisense is a leading multibillion-dollar global conglomerate with over 40 years' experience. With a workforce of over 69 000 worldwide, Hisense is a world leader of flat-panel TVs, household appliances, and mobile communication devices. Hisense has been the Chinese market leader in flat-panel TVs for 12 consecutive years since 2004. Hisense has 13 production facilities and 13 R&D centres around the globe. Its companies are located in North America, Europe, Australia, Africa, Middle East and Asia. Hisense's products are sold in more than 130 countries with sales revenue reaching USD 16 billion in 2014 and is one of the largest television manufacturers in the world with over 10 million televisions produced each year. In 2015, Hisense ranked No.3 in the global TV market. The company has been the recipient of several recognitions and awards in the name of innovation, technology, design, and quality management. Hisense's many subsidiaries are in the consumer electronics, home appliance, mobile communications, information technology and real estate industries. The company entered the South African market in 1996 and is based in Woodmead, Johannesburg, and in Century City, Cape Town. Visit www.hisense.co.za



