EU analyses Facebook reply to WhatsApp probe

EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said yesterday she was reviewing Facebook's response to charges the US socialprovided misleading information during its bid for messaging service WhatsApp, which may result in a hefty fine for the company.

The European Commission in December last year said Facebook's statements during the regulator's scrutiny of the $22 billion deal in 2014 were incorrect when it said it was unable to reliably match the companies' user accounts.

However, this was technically possible at that time, the EU competition commissioner said, giving Facebook until 31 January to defend itself.

"We have now got the reply from Facebook and we are now analysing it," Vestager told lawmakers during a European Parliament hearing.

The company faces a fine of as much as 1% of its global turnover, or about $179 million based on 2015 revenue.

Microsoft was hit with a €561 million penalty in 2013 for breaking an anti-trust promise to regulators, underlining how serious the commission views procedural breaches.

