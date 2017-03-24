Telkom loses R2.5m infrastructure to vandals

Telkom is working with law enforcement officials to investigate these incidents.

Fixed-line giant Telkom has lost equipment valued R2.5 million to vandals.

In a statement, the company says a number of its customers in the West Rand are currently experiencing interrupted services as a result of suspected acts of vandalism on the company's infrastructure in the area.

The suburbs impacted by this include Newlands, Roodepoort, Florida and Witpoortjie, where infrastructure worth over R2.5 million has been damaged.

Telkom says criminals are targeting street distribution cabinets where modules are stolen or damaged which impact voice services to customers.

It explains that damage to the modules results in the loss of dialling tone between Telkom customers. These include both residential and business customers in the affected areas. The stolen modules have no significant scrap value when sold in the market.

"Our teams are also on the ground to restore services to affected customers. We estimate services to be fully restored in the next two weeks. We call upon members of the public to report any incidences of vandalism on our property to the police or dial our crime hotline on 0800124000."

