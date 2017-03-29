Truecaller moves into messaging space with Google Duo

Truecaller integrates Google Duo into its app.

Truecaller users will now be able to make video calls to other users in the app, through the integration of Google Duo.

The Truecaller app traditionally allows users to identify unknown incoming calls and block those the user does not want to receive. Users receive assistance from the app's database, where spam numbers are listed and marked in red.

The company says it is used by more than 250 million users globally.

The Google partnership and others this week signal a shift to becoming a standalone messaging app, which would rival the likes of Telegram and Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger.

Users will be able to video call and message their phonebook contacts and others within the Truecaller app.

"From the very beginning, we have worked relentlessly to build a product that helps simplify communications for consumers across the globe," says Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder of Truecaller.

"With valuable partners like Google, we are excited to take the next step in our journey, bringing all your mobile communications under one roof and giving you the safest, most efficient, and most convenient experience possible without having to switch back and forth."

Google head of Duo, Amit Fulay, says: "Video calling should work for everybody, regardless of what platform they are on. Our aim is to make video calling simple, fast and available to everyone.

"With this Truecaller integration, we're able to bring a better video calling experience to millions of new users."

Google Duo was launched last year as a simple alternative to Apple's FaceTime and Microsoft's Skype.

In addition to video calling, Truecaller announced updates to Truemessenger and SMS blocking features.

Users will now be able to see who is SMSing them and block spam marketers. The company says spam SMS accounts for 15% of all SMS messages sent globally, and represents 1.2 trillion spam messages each year.

Truecaller integration with Google Duo will be available in the coming months for Android and iOS as a permission-based service, where users will be able to opt-in and out at any time.

The firm recently came under fire for pilfering the phonebooks of users and using saved numbers and contacts to work out people's names and numbers – even if they had not downloaded the Truecaller app.



