Kyocera Document Solutions SA recognised by Laserfiche as leading SA-based VAR

SPONSORED CONTENT

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa was one of the South African value-added resellers (VAR) to bring home Laserfiche's top-selling Winners Circle Achievers Award from this year's Empower conference.

Noscotek, the SA-based distributor, joined Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa at the Winners Circle retreat, with both companies being recognised as top-selling achievers within the Laserfiche VAR community. Both companies shared the limelight with 65 other award-winning VARs from around the world.

Empower is an international event hosted by Laserfiche – a premier software player in the enterprise content management (ECM) space – that celebrates excellence in innovation in customer implementations across the globe.

JP Lourens, Software Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, said of the win: "We're deeply humbled and honoured by this award. Kyocera strives to deliver cutting-edge solutions and world-class service to its customers at competitive rates, and this win validates all the hard work and effort we've put into making sure we deliver. We're very proud of our people and grateful to Laserfiche for the acknowledgement, and we're 100% committed to keeping the momentum going."

"In the past year, Laserfiche VARs discovered new opportunities while strengthening their presence in existing markets," said Hedy Belttary, Senior Vice-President of Sales at Laserfiche. "Interest in digital transformation is at an all-time high, and Laserfiche products enable organisations to meet the full gamut of business goals. Congratulations to all of our Winners Circle Achievers, and thank you for your commitment to excellence!"

Kyocera Document Solutions SA leverages its ECM expertise alongside its powerful document management solutions to its customers' benefit, giving them a significant competitive advantage that has helped propel many of them into leadership positions in their respective industries.

KYOCERA Document Solutions KYOCERA Document Solutions, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a leading manufacturer of document imaging solutions and document management systems, including colour and monochrome multifunctional products and printers and wide-format devices. KYOCERA's products are renowned for their unique long-life imaging components that provide greater reliability, less waste – resulting in a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) over the life of the product. The KYOCERA Document Solutions portfolio does not stop at hardware. A full suite of business applications and consultative services allow customers to optimise and manage their document workflow, unleashing the full potential of their hardware investment. KYOCERA Document Solutions is a core company of KYOCERA Corporation, the world's leading developer and manufacturer of advanced ceramics and associated products, including telecommunications equipment, semiconductor packages and electronic components. During the year ended 31 March 2014, KYOCERA Corporation's net sales totalled 1.45 trillion yen (approx. USD14.1 billion). Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa Kyocera is renowned for its tailor-made document solutions that provide a perfect blend of premium products, software solutions and (professional) services that increase an organisation's workflow efficiency, enhance employee productivity, minimise environmental impact and significantly reduce operating costs. The company offers world-class monochrome and colour printers, multifunctional products, wide format devices as well as parts, supplies and software solutions. A key differentiator for the Kyocera brand is the primary focus on overall value as opposed to only considering the initial acquisition price. Its solutions portfolio and Managed Document Services division help customers to reduce costs and environmental impact at the same time as improving the efficiency and reliability of common business processes. Kyocera Document Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation, which is a leading manufacturer of hi-tech ceramics, electronic components, solar cells and electronic office equipment. For further information, visit www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.za.



