Uber introduces Uber Central on business platform

Alon Lits, GM of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

Uber has expanded its Uber for Business platform to introduce Uber Central , a service that aims to give organisations a more efficient way to manage their business travel.

According to the ride-hailing firm, businesses will now be able to provide on-demand rides to anyone in their company, or to their clients, from a central dashboard, even if the traveller does not have an Uber account or a smartphone. This allows them to manage multiple rides at the same time – improving the way businesses operate.

Previously, Uber for Business only allowed a limited number of booked rides at a time. The new platform now allows organisations to book rides on a large scale, providing the ability to book multiple trips for customers and employees travelling to and from different locations, it adds.

Alon Lits, GM of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, says Uber Central is rebuilt on Uber for Business to enable it to serve large enterprises.

"The new Uber Central is built for businesses of any size and delivers the reporting, billing and management that Uber's business customers have come to expect. The service was released after a successful pilot period where over 8 000 companies participated, proving demand in the market," he adds.

The easy-to-use dashboard interface enables users to view and do everything from a single screen – from requesting new rides to monitoring ongoing requests and active trips, says Uber.

It also allows organisations to share drafts, past trip history, and final trip cost across multiple operators, so large organisations can seamlessly manage transportation logistics across multiple employees and shifts.

Around 65 000 organisations across the globe make use of the Uber for Business service on a regular basis, according to the company.



