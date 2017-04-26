Western Cape adds three science learning centres

The initiative is aimed at training teachers and learners in maths and science.

The Science Learning Centre for Africa of the University of the Western Cape (UWC-SLCA), in partnership with the Garden Cities Archway Foundation and the Western Cape Department of Education, unveiled three newly constructed science learning centres (SLC) at Western Cape schools today.

According to the UWC, the initiative is part of an ongoing strategy by the three parties to construct science laboratories called UWC SLC, at Western Cape schools, in an effort to improve teaching and learning of science and mathematics. Each partner contributes one-third of the costs associated with the SLC project.

The UWC says it had also teamed up with corporate organisations to assist in improving the overall infrastructure of school classrooms in which these gateway subjects are taught, to provide a creative space in which teachers and learners interact with science and technology.

Professor Shaheed Hartley, director of the UWC-SLCA, says this initiative is a combination of two projects – one aimed at training teachers in maths and science, and the other focused on supporting learners in maths and science through activities, science projects and science clubs.

"We have to start with the basics in terms of supporting teachers to have the confidence to teach science with an advanced level of understanding, knowledge and teaching skills. Similarly, we have to be creative in providing learners with opportunities that will draw their interest and willingness to learn.

"Hence, developing a culture of science teaching and learning will be a good start to improve their curriculum assessment and national senior certificate results. Certainly, having a confident and knowledgeable science teacher in a conducive environment provided by the UWC SLC is a step in the right direction," he explains.

At the moment, Hartley continues, the achievement of learners and teachers in national and international benchmark tests paints a bleak picture and one that highlights a national maths and science crisis.

"To address this need, the SLCA in UWC's Faculty of Education has introduced a number of far-reaching support programmes to improve the teaching and learning of science and mathematics," he points out.

The new fully-equipped SLCs were built at McGregor Primary School in McGegor, Welteverede Primary School in Rawsonville and Charleston Hill High School in Paarl. These schools bring the total number of SLCs that have been built in the Western Cape through the initiative to 48.

The construction of these SLCs is an extension of the curriculum support provided by UWC-SLCA, and serves as reward for committed science teachers, school management and learners, says the UWC.



