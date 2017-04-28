SA, China ink deal to 'better' news coverage

Communications minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

SA has signed a communications agreement with China to improve collaboration between radio and television broadcasters from both countries in terms of news coverage.

The agreement was reached during the proceedings of the SA-China High-Level People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM), where minister Ayanda Dlodlo was joined by her Chinese counterpart, minister Tong Gang.

This week, the South African government hosted a Chinese delegation as part of the inaugural PPEM, which has been described as a programme to build on the strong historic ties between the countries.

According to a statement, the communications agreement aims to promote cooperation in documentaries, television drama, film and animation, as well as mutually-enriching content.

There are also plans to promote technical exchange and cooperation in the field of public radio and television broadcasting, and the creation of communication and training opportunities for general and technical professionals active in their respective countries, the statement adds.

During her term as communications minister, Faith Muthambi strongly advocated training for South African journalists and media practitioners, as well as patriotism in the way news about government is reported.

In the statement, Gang says the agreement has a lot of scope to strengthen cooperation in news coverage for the dissemination of just and objective information to the world for "our mutual benefit".

As part of this agreement, the countries also envision the exchange of personnel, which according to Dlodlo, both countries need to work on to realise objectives.

The minister points out deputy minister Thandi Mahambehlala will focus her energies on nurturing the relations emanating from the agreement inked with China.

Dlodlo also committed to facilitate a path leading to a content exchange programme between the South African and Chinese public broadcasters, and the Independent Communications Authority of SA as the regulator.

She says SA will benefit from cooperation in innovation in the broadcasting sector, as China is one of the leading countries in this field. "We will be visiting China to learn from your best practices."



