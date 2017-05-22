StorTech achieves ISO 20 000 certification

IT business solutions organisation StorTech has joined an exclusive group of companies in becoming an ISO/IEC 20 000 certified business by complying with the international standard for IT service management this past month.

StorTech is a provider of IT business solutions that enable its clients to gain business agility and a competitive advantage in the market. The current strategic focus of the business is to provide solutions across network collaboration, data centres, managed services and the cloud. StorTech, as a solutions and systems integration specialist, delivers the full spectrum of technology solutions to continually improve on customer experience.

As part of the StorTech strategic five-year plan, the company highlighted the need to implement the practices advocated by the ISO/IEC through the ISO/IEC 20 000 certification, the first international standard for IT service management. Originally developed to reflect best practice guidance as developed within the IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework, ISO/IEC 20 000 supports various IT service management frameworks and approaches.

StorTech engaged with Pink Elephant in September 2016 to assist in achieving certification across three strategic pillars – servers, networks/LAN and end-user computing. "ISO 20 000 is an incredible prestigious standard with only a handful of companies in South Africa certified for it. It was therefore a strategic priority for us to comply with all the requirements and work closely with Pink Elephant to achieve this. The project had tight deadlines for StorTech to be able to achieve successful recommendation for certification in March 2017," says Chris Volschenk, Chief Executive Officer at StorTech.

"Given the nature of the StorTech ISO 20 000 certification, Pink Elephant had to entrench itself within StorTech and almost become employees of the organisation. Deploying our intellectual property through our consultants at strategic and tactical levels, the project reinforced our partnership approach to achieving these standards," says Neil Petford, Regional Director at Pink Elephant.

Following an intensive number of months and a successful internal audit of the requirements for certification, the external auditor, namely the British Standards Institution (BSI), was invited to review and process the submission. StorTech passed the Stage 1 and Stage 2 audits in March 2017 where, after the auditor submitted his recommendation for certification to the BSI for review and approval, culminated in formal certification on 3 May 2017.

Back row from left: Jean Muller, Bernu Van Zyl, Hussein Karolia, Robin Broderick, Chris Volschenk, Jurg Human, Neil Petford, Francois Volschenk Front row from left: Monique Marais, Shirley Mclintock, Yvette Neveling, Kamantha Runglall

