Zuckerberg urges Harvard grads to contemplate risk

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was named an honorary doctor of laws.

network

risk

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg yesterday returned to Harvard University, the school he dropped out of to start the pioneering social, to urge its graduating class to help create a new social safety net to allow creative-taking.

The 33-year-old tech founder of the world's largest social networking company said he would never have been able to risk leaving the elite Ivy League school if he had not known his family would have been able to support him if he failed.

"There is something wrong with our system when I can leave here and make billions of dollars in 10 years when millions of students can't afford to pay off their loans, let alone start a business," Zuckerberg told the crowd.

"When you don't have the freedom to take your idea and turn it into a historic enterprise, we all lose," said Zuckerberg, who was named an honorary doctor of laws.

He offered no specific solutions to the problems he highlighted, but urged graduates to contemplate them.

Since its launch in 2004, Facebook has inspired a host of competitors, including Twitter and Snapchat.

Today, 1.9 billion people use Facebook each month. Its broad reach has made the company a lightning rod for controversy, most recently for the ways that producers of fake news stories used it to influence public opinion during the 2016 US presidential election, and for a pair of incidents last month in which users posted videos of two murders, one of them live.

The California-based company has vowed to tackle both problems and this month said it would hire 3 000 new workers to speed up the removal of videos depicting murder, suicide and other violent acts.

The Harvard dropout returns as a hero.

Earlier in the day, the Web site of the school's student newspaper, The Crimson, was briefly filled with satirical headlines about Zuckerberg. The newspaper apologised on Twitter to its readers for the incident.

Zuckerberg's speech was not the first time a successful dropout returned to the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to address graduates.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spoke to graduates in 2007, shortly after saying he would step away from his day-to-day role with the world's largest software company to focus his time on philanthropy.

Copyright 2017 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication and redistribution of Reuters content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.



