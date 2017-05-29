GE, Ansys unveil simulation software challenge

Simulation software enables users to design, build, modify and test complete virtual prototypes.

Digital industrial company GE, through its Africa Innovation Centre, has partnered with US-based computer-aided engineeringdeveloper, Ansys, to open applications for start-ups to enter a simulation software challenge.

The partnership was entered into between GE and Ansys' South African channel partner, Qfinsoft.

The companies are collaborating to provide start-up companies and emerging enterprises with the opportunity to access the Ansys multi-physics simulation portfolio, through a challenge called "Simulating the Future in Africa", which will grant the winners one year free access to the Ansys Start-up Programme.

The challenge aims to build a cohort of African start-up companies and enterprises that will design products and processes, using Ansys software that can be incorporated into the industries that GE operates in Africa – industrial manufacturing, power, oil and gas, renewables, energy connections, transportation, mining, aviation, and healthcare.

Ansys' engineering simulation software enables users to design, build, modify and test complete virtual prototypes and bring their innovative products to market faster and more cost-effectively.

Entrants who qualify for the challenge will have access for one year to the multi-physics simulation portfolio within the Ansys Start-up Programme – including structural, fluids and electromagnetics suites, and the Ansys Customer Portal, which enables users to access online technical support, product tutorials, documentation and a technical support knowledge base.

The first 2017 challenge launched last week, and closes on 30 June, and will be repeated later in the year. Participants must meet entry criteria and are required to complete the submission form here.

"While South Africa has produced, and continues to produce, highly accomplished engineering graduates, the cost of establishing a business, and access to opportunities for emerging enterprises, remains a hurdle," says Gunter Halfar, leader of the GE Africa Innovation Centre.

"This challenge provides the opportunity for free access to software tools for one year, as well as a regular access to one of the largest engineering enterprises in the world and a key supplier of software globally in Ansys."

"Ansys is thrilled to be a partner in this challenge. Putting our simulation tools into the hands of entrepreneurs, dreamers and inventors will enable them to create a radically better future," notes Paul Lethbridge, senior manager of the Ansys Start-up Programme.



