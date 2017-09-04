BT introduces business-as-a-service platform

Neil Lock, vice-president Compute, Global Services at BT.

Communications services andprovider BT has introducedCompute Management System (PCMS), a-based business-as-a-service platform.

According to the company, PCMS is designed to help companies bring their digital services to market.

The platform is pre-built on the same cloud management platform used by BT to allow its customers to self-serve, purchase and access cloud services online. It offers more than 45 digitalised business support processes such as product management, customer management, user authentication, order management, service management and billing and collections, adds the company.

Neil Lock, vice-president of Compute, Global Services at BT, says: "PCMS brings to life a vision of how businesses can innovate in the digital economy. It is a ready-made platform that allows new ways for companies to digitalise, manage and build profitable business models from their own vibrant ecosystem of consumers, producers and innovators.

"By building on a proven platform, businesses can bring their digital services to market within shorter timescales and concentrate time and resources on innovation and development. It's a great example of how BT's Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy empowers customers to create new business relationships."

According to BT, PCMS has been developed and will be offered in partnership with management and technology consultancy BearingPoint

The solution, which will be available globally during the final quarter of this year, gives enterprises the ability to leverage abstraction, overlay and orchestration capabilities to virtualise products and services, to enable them to be sold in conjunction with other physical products and services, supported by a help-desk, explains the company.

BT says platform-based businesses are disrupting industries globally and creating a new way to grow. Around 77% of the world's unicorn companies have created their own digital platforms as a route to market, exploiting a digital economy which is now valued at $4 trillion, it notes. These digital organisations are growing exponentially, and they are all leveraging a platform business model powered by a rich and diverse partner ecosystem.

Creating and curating digital platforms to access and exploit new revenue streams is an opportunity for all businesses, it says.

Angus Ward, partner and CEO, Digital Ecosystem Management at BearingPoint, says: "PCMS brings together BearingPoint's expertise in digital business transformation with BT's skills in digital platform management to provide an end-to-end digital business service. Together, we're working with customers to deliver real digital business outcomes, allowing them to compete more effectively in the digital economy."

Through PCMS, customers will also be able to resell BT's existing digital ecosystem services such as Cloud Compute, Compute Storage and Apps from BT through the platform, notes BT.



