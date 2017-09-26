Blue Turtle Technologies announces Delphix support for Microsoft Azure

Improved cloud management, workload mobility, data access and security for South African customers looking to embrace Azure in 2018.

Blue Turtle Technologies is pleased to announce that with the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform's recent announcement for support of Microsoft Azure, local Delphix customers will be able to better manage their cloud and hybrid environments when the local Microsoft Azure data centres open in South Africa in 2018.

The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform securely delivers data everywhere. By providing a single platform to secure and distribute data, Delphix simplifies migrations to Azure, paves the way for DevOps, and reduces data privacy risks. The platform will allow customers to better streamline cloud migration projects, accelerate development and testing, as well as reduce the costs and complexity associated to the management of applications and workloads in their cloud environments.

"Perceived data sovereignty laws and regulations, as well as the bandwidth required to access information in the cloud via geographically dispersed data centres, have, to date, slowed the pace at which South Africans consume the full Azure stack," states Tommy Erlank, Application and Data Business Manager at Blue Turtle Technologies. "However, now with the announcement that South African businesses will be able to enjoy full local Azure services with data centres launching locally, customers are starting to consider exactly how they can leverage their corporate data in a hybrid cloud environment using Azure.

"With the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform, customers will be able to rapidly provision data from on-premises solutions to the cloud via continuous data synchronisation. This immediate access to and delivery of data will ensure clients can rapidly roll-out, deliver and scale new applications and services."

After successfully migrating to Azure, Delphix helps companies optimise operations and release applications faster, by better enabling the business to take advantage of and rapidly deploy:

DevOps

By providing fast, automated, and self-service access to data across the software development life cycle – as well as ready integration with CI/CD workflows – Delphix gives developers autonomy over their data, providing them with an accelerated route to delivering service based applications straight from the cloud.

Analytics

Business and data analysts can assist the business in making better decisions based on reports using current, high-fidelity data sets that are stored in the Delphix platform on Azure.

Production break/fix

With an auditable, accessible, transactional level record of all changes, Delphix users have a better view of their systems and can quickly and easily resolve production defects as they occur.

Infrastructure optimisation

Cloud storage has, to date, remained an expensive inhibitor to cloud migrations. As a result of its ability to remove the constraints of storing and provisioning data, Delphix assists IT teams to improve operational scalability and agility in Azure. According to Delphix, the IT teams of its clients have been able to reduce the costs of both Standard and Premium Azure storage by up to 90%.

Furthermore, Delphix users can now take advantage of the transformative gains in IT productivity and agility, while reducing costs, offered by Azure. With its focus on better data use and data practices, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform also transforms how data is managed for cloud projects, and enables businesses to:

* Accelerate and de-risk migration to Azure;

* Enable hybrid cloud architectures faster and more cost-effectively; and

* Secure sensitive data in non-production cloud environments.

"Workload mobility between private and public cloud environments is a growing need among local businesses wanting to harness the power of the hybrid cloud. At Blue Turtle, our customers have experienced the power of having access to their data across multiple environments and are looking forward to helping them better leverage the full power of Azure when they make the migration," ends Erlank.

Blue Turtle Technologies Blue Turtle Technologies provides solutions for optimising, enhancing and leveraging existing IT investment, and supporting the cost-effective delivery of new technology initiatives. With experience from mainframe to desktop, Blue Turtle delivers solutions for the effective management of IT infrastructures employing innovative software products, backed by best-practice implementation services. Blue Turtle's strategy leverages best-in-class software products brought together from leading international and South African software providers to deliver compelling and cost-effective technology management solutions to customers. For more information: www.blueturtle.co.za. Delphix Delphix liberates your most important asset – data. Delphix's mission is to free companies from data friction to accelerate innovation. Delphix believes your data should ascend to its rightful place as a pillar of your cloud, digital and governance strategy by providing solutions for cloud migrations, hybrid cloud adoption, DevOps, analytics and reporting, backup and production support, production break/fix, infrastructure optimisation, ERP upgrades and more.



