UJ centre advances practical EV innovation

Local innovation drives affordable and sustainable EV adoption. (Image supplied by University of Johannesburg)

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJs) Centre for Automotive and Electric Vehicle Innovation (CAEVI) is introducing an implementation-driven model to convert research outputs into commercially- and technically-viable electric mobility solutions.

Established last February, the CAEVI is a multidisciplinary hub that initially focused on conducting electric mobility research. It combines engineering, battery science, artificial intelligence, policy research and community development to help accelerate South Africa’s transition from internal combustion vehicles to sustainable electric transport.

The centre focuses on applied projects, such as converting petrol and diesel vehicles to electric, developing advanced battery management systems, vehicle-to-grid integration, smart charging platforms and AI-enabled fleet optimisation.

Hosted within the university’s Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, CAEVI is evolving beyond a traditional academic research centre. According to UJ, the new direction places emphasis on applied engineering, commercialisation pathways, municipal support frameworks and industry-aligned pilot programmes.

The renewed objective is to accelerate SA’s transition from internal combustion engines, to a locally-engineered, competitive and sustainable electric mobility ecosystem.

The centre is working closely with industry and institutional partners, including Nissan South Africa and the Automotive Industry Development Centre, to strengthen its position as a national implementation platform focused on delivering scalable, road-ready electric mobility solutions.

“South Africa cannot afford to be a spectator in the global EV revolution,” says Dr Samuel Gqibani, head of the School of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering and director of UJ’s CAEVI.

“We must develop local solutions, build local skills and create a mobility system that is cleaner, more affordable and inclusive. The transition to electric mobility must be engineered in South Africa, for South Africa, in ways that strengthen our economy, empower our communities and advance long-term environmental sustainability.”

He adds that electric mobility is not only a technological shift but a societal one. “If we get this right, we will reduce carbon emissions, unlock new industrial opportunities, create jobs for young engineers and technicians, and ensure the benefits of the green transition reach communities that have been historically excluded from high-technology sectors.”

A structural change at the centre is its focus on conversion engineering as a strategic affordability intervention. Rather than waiting for imported EV prices to decline, CAEVI is developing local retrofit solutions that transform existing petrol and diesel vehicles into electric alternatives. This model reduces lifecycle emissions, extends asset value and builds domestic manufacturing capability.

Dr Gqibani explains: “One of our most significant current projects is the full conversion of a petrol-powered tuk-tuk into an electric vehicle. This is a deliberate intervention that responds directly to South Africa’s affordability challenge in the EV market. We are demonstrating that electric mobility does not have to depend on expensive imports. It can be designed, engineered and assembled locally.”

The project involves a complete systems overhaul, from powertrain integration and battery architecture to thermal management, charging solutions and solar energy integration.

It is being executed according to rigorous engineering standards, safety protocols and regulatory requirements, says CAEVI.

Beyond conversion projects, the centre is scaling its applied research across the EV value chain.

New and expanded programmes include advanced battery diagnostics and thermal management, second-life battery applications, vehicle-to-grid integration, smart charging systems and AI-powered fleet management platforms.

The centre is also intensifying its work on regulatory modelling and industrial policy alignment to ensure EV innovation translates into national competitiveness and sustainable job creation.

Dr Gqibani concludes: “Over the next five years, we intend to support at least 10 municipalities with structured EV infrastructure planning and contribute to the conversion of more than 200 vehicles through focused pilot programmes.

“Through technical bootcamps, high-voltage EV certification courses and township-based workshops. We also aim to train more than 1 000 youth and technicians annually. This is about building real capacity on the ground and ensuring South Africa is ready for a just and inclusive energy transition.”