BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
IOT Business Enterprise Solutions Digital Economy Security Access Control
Printing and Imaging 9 hours ago
Altron to dispose of two subsidiaries amid looming job cuts
The company identifies loss-making business units Altron Nexus and Altron Document Solutions as non-core to its operations, classifying them as held-for-sale.
Admire Moyo
Read time 6:40
2:30
Emerging Technologies 6 hours ago

SAWEA invites submissions for 2023 WindAc Africa

The industry body is looking for talented students, who will gain exposure to South Africa’s renewable energy sector.

Staff Writer
2:30
Outsourcing and Managed Services 7 hours ago

HPE doubles down on channel community

The channel ecosystem, including independent software vendors, remains critical for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, it says.

Simnikiwe Mzekandaba
4:20
Networking 8 hours ago

Govt will not sell its Telkom stake, says minister

The telco will play a crucial role in connecting 80% of South Africans by 2026, says comms minister Mondli Gungubele.

Sibahle Malinga
4:00
Storage 8 hours ago

Hyperscalers to propel SA’s cloud market to R80bn

The local cloud market is supported primarily by multinational hyperscaler cloud providers expanding their presence, says BMIT.

Admire Moyo
3:50
Storage 9 hours ago

HPE readies to drive AI cloud in South Africa

Hewlett Packard Enterprise places SA on the map for its GreenLake artificial intelligence-driven cloud offering rollout.

Simnikiwe Mzekandaba
7:00
Channel 11 hours ago

Top ICT tenders: Demand for digital forensics

This week’s top tenders see two national departments setting up panels for digital forensic investigations.

Kimberly Guest
3:00
Channel 26 Jul

Megan Pydigadu resigns as EOH finance director

Having committed to close out the 2023 year-end audit, Megan Pydigadu will remain at EOH until 31 October.

Admire Moyo
2:30
Mobile Business 25 Jul

inDrive debuts last-mile delivery service in SA

The bargain-your-ride e-hailing service introduces a freight service in SA that allows customers to “name their price”.

Sibahle Malinga
4:10
Software Development and Testing 25 Jul

National Science Week targets scientists-in-the-making

The week, themed “Building a culture of evidence-based practice”, will celebrate science and its significant impact on society.

Staff Writer
Business Continuity Management 7 hours ago

Data breaches cost SA’s financial sector R73m on average

Christopher Tredger
Opinion and insight
5:30
Business Intelligence 25 Jul

Understanding the value of holistic data management

Four reasons why organisations should move away from the siloed data management approach and go the holistic route.

Minette Lubbe
Enterprise Architecture 21 Jul

SASE versus Zero Trust: Removing the mud from the water

Michael Brink
Business Continuity Management 19 Jul

It’s time to modernise backup and recovery approach

Pieter Aucamp
Enterprise Architecture 17 Jul

Identity and access management evolves

Paul Stuttard
Companies in the news
10 hours ago

Navigating integration's hidden costs and other risks

10 hours ago

NEC XON Systems pioneers fight against cyber threats with next-gen XDR solutions

10 hours ago

Observability tools help improve your end result

10 hours ago

Binance Academy debuts intermediate-level courses to elevate Web3 education

10 hours ago

Commvault provides dedicated protection for Salesforce cloud data

26 Jul

Keep on trucking in 2023, SA

26 Jul

Corridor Africa Technologies welcomes regulatory changes

26 Jul

Customers are people too

26 Jul

Two local savings apps give you cash back wherever you shop

26 Jul

AI has simplified and smartened contact centres

20 Jul

Extend data protection across Microsoft Cloud with Veritas Alta SaaS Protection

NEW ON ITWEB Symbiosis IT logo
Features
Features 20 Jul
A tale of two industries
The manufacturing sector is in crisis. How manufacturers respond to this scenario is largely determined by the business’ size, budget and priorities. Two industry insiders unpack the current state of play.
Joanne Carew
Read time 5:20
Business Wire
25 Jul

DeCipher: A Novel ChatGPT-based Service for Web3 Developers, Enabling Precise Documentation Generation from Smart Contracts

25 Jul

Rimini Street Statement on U.S. Federal Court Ruling

25 Jul

Lynk Demonstrates First-Ever Two-Way Standard Phone Voice Calls by Satellite

24 Jul

Quectel Unveils Next Generation SG885G-WF Android Smart Module Ideal for High-Performance Industrial and Consumer IoT Applications

Cartoon
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.