SAWEA invites submissions for 2023 WindAc Africa
The industry body is looking for talented students, who will gain exposure to South Africa’s renewable energy sector.
HPE doubles down on channel community
The channel ecosystem, including independent software vendors, remains critical for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, it says.
Govt will not sell its Telkom stake, says minister
The telco will play a crucial role in connecting 80% of South Africans by 2026, says comms minister Mondli Gungubele.
Hyperscalers to propel SA’s cloud market to R80bn
The local cloud market is supported primarily by multinational hyperscaler cloud providers expanding their presence, says BMIT.
HPE readies to drive AI cloud in South Africa
Hewlett Packard Enterprise places SA on the map for its GreenLake artificial intelligence-driven cloud offering rollout.
Top ICT tenders: Demand for digital forensics
This week’s top tenders see two national departments setting up panels for digital forensic investigations.
Megan Pydigadu resigns as EOH finance director
Having committed to close out the 2023 year-end audit, Megan Pydigadu will remain at EOH until 31 October.
inDrive debuts last-mile delivery service in SA
The bargain-your-ride e-hailing service introduces a freight service in SA that allows customers to “name their price”.
National Science Week targets scientists-in-the-making
The week, themed “Building a culture of evidence-based practice”, will celebrate science and its significant impact on society.
Understanding the value of holistic data management
Four reasons why organisations should move away from the siloed data management approach and go the holistic route.