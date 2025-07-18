Only the smartest survive: LabourGenie.net Customer Day to tackle workforce chaos with smart tech, strategic thinking, survivor spirit

The event brings together WFM innovators, HR tech experts and operational leaders.

In a rapidly shifting economic climate where businesses must outsmart disruption and outperform instability, LabourGenie.net is stepping up with an event designed to help South African companies not just survive – but thrive.

The LabourGenie.net Customer Day, hosted in partnership with Deel Local Payroll powered by PaySpace and Peopleware, will take place on 7 August 2025, in Pineslopes, Johannesburg. Themed: “The Ultimate Business Survival Kit”, this highly anticipated event blends cutting-edge workforce solutions, local and global payroll innovation, and a unique dose of reality TV inspiration, featuring Nicole Capper and Felix Godlo of Survivor SA fame as co-MCs.

Turning workforce mayhem into competitive advantage

As workforce management (WFM) becomes increasingly complex, balancing remote workforces, compliance mandates, global payroll demands and skills shortages, organisations are seeking solutions that can adapt as fast as the market changes.

The event brings together WFM innovators, HR tech experts and operational leaders to explore how technology can transform reactive businesses into strategic powerhouses.

Attendees will get a front-row seat to:

Live demos of WFM tools that turn complexity into clarity.

Quick-hit talks from tech and business experts on current workforce trends.

The official launch of Peopleware – South Africa’s new player in workforce optimisation.

Panel-style conversations about how to build resilient, high-performing teams.

Networking with peers and industry leaders in an energised setting.

A survivor’s game plan for business success.

Adding a unique flavour to the agenda are Capper and Godlo, two well-known faces from Survivor South Africa, who will guide the day’s programme. They’ll unpack the parallels between surviving in the wild and navigating workforce challenges – drawing connections between adaptability, clarity of purpose and the power of the right team.

“It’s not luck – it’s bold partnerships, proven technology and the smartest game plan,” says Dereck Sigamoney MD of LabourGenie.net. “This event is about giving South African businesses the tools they need to stop reacting and start outlasting.”

Why you should attend

South African businesses are under pressure to do more with less, especially in HR, payroll and service environments. As WFM becomes more strategic, tools that automate compliance, optimise scheduling and integrate seamlessly with global payroll systems are not just nice-to-haves – they’re essential.

This event is designed for:

Business owners and C-suite leaders looking to unlock productivity.

HR and operations managers who want to simplify complexity.

Payroll and compliance specialists seeking smarter tools.

Organisations keen to explore cloud-based, mobile-ready WFM solutions.

Registrations now open – seats are limited

Seats are limited and each confirmed attendee will receive a survival welcome pack and entry into exclusive prize draws.

RSVP now to secure your place, here.

Event details: