Restoring trust will take all of us.

In early 2024, a finance worker at a major multinational design and engineering company was on a video conference call with several of his coworkers. On the call, the company’s CFO directed this worker to pay a multimillion-dollar outstanding invoice to one of the corporation’s suppliers.

Unfortunately, that “supplier” turned out to be a fraudulent account. A criminal investigation uncovered that the staffer had been the only real human being on the call. The “CFO” and everyone else on the video conference call were AI-generated deepfakes.(1)

People today are being flooded with conflicting trust signals, from misinformation campaigns orchestrated by nation-backed groups to algorithms curating or generating the content that appears on social media and in search results.

The proliferation of scams and fraud, fuelled by advanced technology, is contributing to a general collapse of trust. And that’s a sobering wake-up call for businesses. While security teams work towards a “zero trust” posture, trust is the very foundation of relationships for customer-facing organisations. Customer interactions all require a baseline of trust; it’s the key to billions of online actions every day.(2)

