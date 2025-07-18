SA tech firms turn innovation into action for Mandela Day

This year's theme for Mandela Day is: “It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.”

In honour of International Mandela Day, South African tech companies are today dedicating 67 minutes to making a positive impact, launching a range of initiatives aimed at driving social change and addressing pressing issues, such as poverty and inequality.

Mandela Day is celebrated annually on 18 July, the birthday of former South African president Nelson Mandela, to honour his legacy and promote peace, equality and community service worldwide.

In line with this year's theme: “It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,” various organisations − including The Innovation Hub, Geekulcha, Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI), Juicy Gems, Tecno and Itel − are participating in initiatives to make a difference in their local communities.

The Innovation Hub, Geekulcha and the CPSI have partnered to empower 67 youths from LIV Lanseria Orphanage with fourth industrial revolution skills.

The companies said in a statement that the initiative will equip learners with cutting-edge skills in AI literacy, robotics, drone piloting, 3D printing and coding, noting this aligns with Mandela’s belief that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”.

Bangani Mpangalasane, CEO of The Innovation Hub, says: “By investing in these young minds, we are not only honouring Madiba’s legacy, but also ensuring South Africa’s future leaders are prepared for the digital economy. This initiative reflects our commitment to inclusive innovation.”

Tiyani Nghonyama, COO of Geekulcha, says: “Our partnership with The Innovation Hub allows us to bridge the digital divide for vulnerable youth, as well as to channel them towards a localised digital narrative that enterprises mankind. These skills will open doors to careers they may have never imagined.”

Meanwhile, fresh produce brand Dutoit and educational initiative Tangible Africa, an initiative of Nelson Mandela University, and the Leva Foundation have launched a local mobile game, Juicy Gems, that introduces kids to the worlds of coding and farming in a fun, hands-on way.

The app, which teaches kids digital logic and sustainability through an offline-compatible game, accessible on any phone without requiring WiFi or high data costs, was launched in time for Mandela Month.

To mark Mandela Day, Juicy Gems is hosting a series of interactive tournaments around South Africa, inviting learners, schools and families to engage with the game, while celebrating education, innovation and social impact. These events aim to promote nationwide participation and inspire a deeper appreciation for the role of agriculture and tech in shaping a better future.

The University of the Free State joins forces for charitable robotic surgeries to honour Mandela Month.

“Juicy Gems is designed to make digital education tangible. The game isn’t just about winning – it’s about learning. Through school tournaments, learners can strengthen their computational thinking and deepen their understanding of agriculture’s role in our lives,” says Ryan le Roux, project lead at Tangible Africa.

Chinese phone brands Tecno and Itel are recognising Mandela Day, stressing the power of mobile technology in empowering communities. They believe that mobile technology is more than connectivity – it's a lifeline to education, economic opportunities and empowerment. Through affordable devices, more people have access to the tools they need to build better futures, they add.

To mark Mandela Month, the University of the Free State (UFS) says it will become the first public academic institution in the country to participate in fully-sponsored charitable robotic surgeries taking place from 21 to 28 July.

The initiative is in collaboration with the Free State Department of Health, African Synergy Health (ASH), CMR Surgical and Marcus Medical. Aligned with Mandela's iconic prison number 46664, it will feature four surgeons performing six robotic procedures across four specialties on six patients over six days at the universities’ Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein.

According to the entities, the initiative forms part of the Mandela Week Surgical Marathon hosted by ASH, a registered not-for-profit, public benefit organisation established to alleviate surgical backlogs in the public sector and other African hospitals. Following successful missions in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, this year's programme aims to complete 67 charitable procedures per province, honouring Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

Professor Corlia Janse van Vuuren, acting dean of the faculty of health sciences at the UFS, says the initiative is testament to a space where technology meets compassion, where science serves humanity.

“Through this, we are proud to contribute to former president Nelson Mandela’s vision of creating a better world for all who live in it.”