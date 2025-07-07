eBook: Unmask deepfakes, forged documents with power of AI

eBooks Generative AI threats are on the rise.

As generative AI threats escalate, businesses struggle to stay ahead

Fraudsters are leveraging generative AI to forge identities at scale – using deepfake images, video, audio and falsified documents to bypass traditional security protocols. These sophisticated schemes can strike at every stage: from account opening to high-value transactions and re-authentication – posing a growing threat to businesses around the world. When combined with emulators and tools that manipulate device and session metadata, bad actors can infiltrate systems, steal sensitive data and drain assets across the global economy.

To make it more severe, the rise of low-cost, easily accessible generative AI tooling accelerates this trend – enabling criminals to launch faster, more convincing attacks with unprecedented reach and scale.

Please download the eBook below.