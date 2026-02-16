Fatal e-hailing hijacking spurs calls for driver safety reform

The police arrested a female suspect after an e-hailing driver was killed last week.

Police arrested a female suspect in connection with the killing of an e-hailing driver in Pretoria West last week.

This, after the incident was recorded on the victim’s in-car dashcam and widely circulated on social media.

According to a statement by the South African Police Service, the driver was allegedly attacked by a man and a woman who had requested an e-hailing ride in Pretoria West on Wednesday. Authorities discovered the hijacked vehicle and the victim’s body in Atteridgeville later on the same day.

The dashcam footage, which has since been shared online, is expected to form a key part of the investigation.

The video has renewed scrutiny over safety risks facing e-hailing drivers, particularly in high-crime areas, and the role of in-vehicle surveillance technology in criminal investigations.

“The arrested suspect is scheduled to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday [today]. She is expected to face charges including car hijacking and murder. Further arrests are expected as investigations continue,” notes the statement.

The case highlights ongoing concerns around driver safety in SA’s e-hailing sector, where platform-based work has expanded rapidly, but security vulnerabilities persist.

This incident comes amid a pattern of violent attacks on e-hailing drivers in SA. In August, a 27-year-old driver, Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, was shot dead and his vehicle set on fire at Maponya Mall in Soweto, sparking widespread condemnation from government and transport authorities.

That attack drew attention to ongoing tensions between traditional taxi operators and e-hailing services, highlighting the heightened safety risks faced by platform drivers across the country.

The Pretoria West murder has renewed calls from driver organisations and safety advocates for stronger protections for e-hailing operators, improved policing responses and expanded use of in-vehicle technology to deter and investigate violent crime.