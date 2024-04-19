Laserfiche Reimagines Partner Ecosystem to Empower Solution Providers Worldwide

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has announced a number of channel momentum milestones as the organization marks the start of a new era of growth and technology innovation. In 2024, the company is strengthening its partner ecosystem to deliver more ways for organizations to transform the way they manage content, automate workflows and accelerate how business gets done.

“We’ve seen incredible progress across all areas of Laserfiche over the past year, including growth into emerging industries and regions, increased investment into our channel program and resources, and hiring of key leaders,” said Laserfiche CEO Karl Chan. “In 2024, we look forward to building on this momentum, continuing to strengthen our partner ecosystem and bringing even more solutions to market that empower organizations and inspire the world.”

Expanding Global Footprint

Over the past year, Laserfiche saw widespread adoption of digital transformation initiatives in all global regions, with particular growth in EMEA. Testament to this, MBS, a nearly 20-year-old Laserfiche Solution Provider that has customers in 49 countries worldwide, experienced 200% growth in the number of Laserfiche users served. For its success, MBS earned the 2024 Laserfiche International Partner of the Year Award.

“In recent years, we have seen a marked increase in the demand for digital transformation, and Laserfiche is the ideal solution,” said MBS Managing Director Rupert Leaton. “We’re proud to partner with a world-leading vendor for intelligent content management and business process automation, which stays ahead of the curve when it comes to providing innovative solutions for our customers.”

Bolstering Channel Success

In 2024, Laserfiche is building on the momentum with enhancements to its award-winning Solution Provider Program, including new product trainings, sales and marketing resources to support partners. The newly introduced Premier Partner Program increases visibility of highly qualified solution providers and helps to connect them to customers that can best leverage their business and solutions expertise.

Additional new benefits to the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program include a reimagined Winners Circle event to celebrate the top sales achievers annually; open forums for the Laserfiche sales community to share knowledge and strategy; a solution provider track at the annual Laserfiche Empower Conference; and the opportunity to participate in regular advisory councils to influence sales campaigns and resources, product roadmap and more.

Award-Winning Partner Program

“With the growing demand for information management and process automation solutions that also provide enterprise-level information governance, integration and scalability tools, Laserfiche channel partners are uniquely positioned for success,” said Vicki VanValin, vice president of sales at Laserfiche. “We are committed to leading the industry by providing our partners with innovative technology, robust resources and best-in-class service.”

In 2024, The Laserfiche Solution Provider Program earned a 5-star rating in the 2024 Partner Program Guide by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

Laserfiche’s employees are continually recognized across the channel for their participation and achievements. In February, three of its channel leaders were named to CRN’s 2024 Channel Chief list, including Taylor Grosso, senior director of Global Channels and Alliances, Charles Suzara, associate director – west, and Vicki VanValin, vice president of sales. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. In 2023, three others were named to CRN’s Women of the Channel list, including Jann Michishima, partner marketing manager; Nicole Moulton, senior technical trainer; and Kathleen Park, presales manager.

“From getting channel partners the resources they need to ongoing communication and collaboration, Laserfiche’s channel support is among the strongest in the industry,” said Grosso. “Our award-winning channel leadership is dedicated to enabling our partners to achieve their goals, and provide exceptional value to customer organizations around the world.”

Laserfiche will unveil additional enhancements and investments in its channel program in the coming months. To learn more about the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program and the benefits of becoming a partner, visit laserfiche.com/partners.