ServiceNow sheds light on operational resilience

Anna Mazzone, head of risk & ESG business, EMEA VP at ServiceNow.

Organisations seeking to future-proof their operations in an ever-evolving digital world are turning to platforms designed to streamline processes, increase agility, and strengthen overall resilience.

This was emphasised by Anna Mazzone, VP of the EMEA region at ServiceNow, during her presentation at the ITWeb GRC 2024 event held in Johannesburg on 20 February.

"Change is too rapid. People can't keep up with the complexities of an enterprise," she said, highlighting the critical need for organisations to embrace tools and strategies that enable operational resilience.

Mazzone said operational resilience was an outcome achieved through strategic planning and the right technology. By digitising workflows and breaking down silos across an organisation, businesses can move away from reactive crisis management and toward a proactive, dynamic approach.

“Using technology to streamline workflows and embed controls allows stakeholders from customer service to compliance to work cohesively. This increases efficiency, enables real-time threat mitigation, and improves transparency,” she said.

Removing technical debt

Speaking to ITWeb, Muhammed Omar, country manager for ServiceNow South Africa, said South African businesses are under pressure to adapt quickly or be left behind.

“Operational resilience, underpinned by the right technology, is essential to weather disruptions, meet evolving regulations, and maintain a competitive edge,” said Omar.

The company presented its cloud-based ServiceNow platform as a solution for operational resilience, as it’s designed to streamline workflows and automate processes across various business functions.

“The platform is about delivering a more efficient service. Fundamentally it is about allowing businesses to do more with less,” said Mazzone.

Omar outlined the company’s plans for the South African market. He said: “We’re looking to grow business at least 30% annually online; that's the growth trajectory. We will start to take some of our key clients and go much deeper.”