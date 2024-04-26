Tecnotree Achieves Strong Q1 2024 Results with Sustained Revenue Growth and Enhanced Profitability

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating solid growth with a 4.7% increase in revenue. The company maintained its momentum in driving global sales of its digital platform, in the first quarter of 2024, completing many AIML and digital transformations to key customers, resulting in a significant increase in revenue. The growth was primarily driven by new wins in the LATAM region, while EMEA and APAC regions remain growing markets for the digital platform.

Key Q1 Highlights of the financial results:

Net sales increased 4.7% to EUR 16.3 (15.5) million.

Operating results increased by 22.3% to EUR 4.4 (3.6) million.

Earnings per share EUR 0.01 (0.01).

Order book at the end of the period increased by 10.3% to EUR 74.8 (67.8) million.

Tecnotree achieved several notable milestones in the first quarter. The company solidified its position as a trusted partner for telecom providers in AIML-powered BSS solutions by winning an AIML-enabled Digital Transformation partnership in Jordan, expanding its offerings in the Middle East. Additionally, Tecnotree secured Nuh-Digital in Brazil, increasing the number of MVNO wins in a new market. Tecnotree Moments platform was selected by Global Hitss to elevate e-health services across Mexico and Latin America, promising streamlined operations across the healthcare value chain. This initiative was also recognized by the TMForum 2024 Excellence Awards, where Tecnotree became the finalist, particularly for its collaboration with Globalhitss in bringing B2B2X healthcare to Mexico using the ODA framework and accelerating network monetization.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “With the revenue growth to EUR 16.3 million, the first quarter proved to be a great start to 2024. Tecnotree’s order book grew to EUR 74.8 million and the growth was supported by LATAM, Middle East, Africa, and APAC. Looking ahead, Tecnotree remains committed to extending its digital products and services to telecom operators worldwide and helping their digital transformation journeys. We aim to expand within existing markets while exploring new opportunities in the US, Europe, Oceania, Asia Pacific, and adjacent regions.

"With the partnerships for Tecnotree Moments that we are forging in LATAM with Global Hitss for E-health, we strengthen our eco-system play and plan to drive tangible business for all stakeholders.”