Laserfiche Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for its Information Security Management System

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced today that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for an information security management system (ISMS).



“Laserfiche is committed to providing innovative solutions that provide customers with robust, configurable security controls,” said Thomas Phelps, senior vice president of corporate strategy and CIO of Laserfiche. “Along with our SOC 2 report that includes HIPAA requirements, this certification demonstrates our security program’s alignment with industry-leading standards and practices.”

ISO 27001 is a comprehensive framework for an information security management system. Recognized as an international standard for an ISMS, ISO 27001 was recently updated in 2022 with notable changes including a new structure for Annex A that includes 93 controls over four categories — organizational, people, physical and technological.

The certification process involves BDO USA, P.C., an external auditor from a certifying body, conducting an audit of Laserfiche’s ISMS in accordance with the accreditation body’s rules, procedures and management system requirements. Receiving the certificate represents the successful completion of the initial certification assessment, which will be followed by annual surveillance audits for two years.

“Trust and security is at the forefront of what we do at the City of Los Angeles, which has been recognized as a top digital city in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government,” said Ted Ross, CIO for the City of Los Angeles and general manager for the city’s IT agency. “Critical to our success are technology partners, like Laserfiche, who are committed to information security and provide scalable enterprise platforms for our employees, businesses and all Angelenos.”

Laserfiche is a trusted platform that helps organizations secure data and improve regulatory compliance. In addition to achieving ISO 27001 and the SOC 2 Type 2 Plus (HIPAA) attestation, Laserfiche is Department of Defense 5015.2 certified. To learn more about Laserfiche’s certifications and standards, visit the Laserfiche website.