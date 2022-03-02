Consistent partner promise

I am always energised at this time of year because, after months of soliciting input from our partners, we’re ready to turn those insights into action as we launch a new partner programme year. This programme is coming off the back of great momentum; Q3 year-to-date, partners grew orders revenue by 31% Y/Y and delivered more than 50% of Dell Technologies’ orders revenue. I’m excited to see this momentum continue into 2022.

“Our partnership with Dell Technologies is stronger than ever. Last year our Dell business grew immensely, and with all the investment Dell Technologies is putting into their partner programme, we expect that to grow even more in 2022. CDI is at an all-time high with Dell in terms of revenue, partnership and trust. Dell has demonstrated nothing but steadfast commitment to the channel.” – Rich Falcone, CEO and President, CDI

As we gear up for 2022, we anticipate a data-centric culture, a multicloud world, a more distributed environment and a resounding corporate impact on the communities around us. It’s clear that technology is critical in today’s “do-from-anywhere world.” It is the driver of progress, underpinned by collaboration. It’s our job to support our partners with the portfolio, programme and benefits they need to deliver the outcomes our customers are looking for in 2022 and beyond.

“As a Dell Technologies Titanium partner, we are well positioned to take advantage of growth that’s faster than the market in areas like as a service and multicloud. We see incredible opportunity to win new customers and serve existing customers in new ways as Dell’s portfolio expands and its programmes evolve with even more lucrative incentives across enterprise infrastructure and client solutions.” – Graeme Watt, CEO, Softcat

2022 Dell Technologies Partner Programme

To support these key themes, in 2022, our programme journey will continue its evolution. I’m thrilled to announce enhancements that will streamline the partner experience, enable business transformation and drive growth.

Beginning today, whether a partner is a solution provider, cloud service provider, an OEM partner or any combination of these tracks, they will have a more streamlined experience in the programme. There will be one incentive structure with regional rebates that are consistent across tracks. There will be one set of requirements that will now combine their revenue and training.

These changes will enable partners to focus on positioning the best solution for their customer, while earning consistent, lucrative incentives, regardless of route to market. This update unlocks massive opportunities for the future by delivering a single tier across our partners’ engagement with Dell Technologies.

“Dell Technologies has shown that it is dedicated to investing heavily in partnerships while maintaining consistency in its programmes. Aligning the Dell Technologies Partner Programme incentive structure, tier structure and requirements across tracks will make it even easier for us to serve our customers, no matter the route to market. This results in a better partner experience and the flexibility we need to help our customers win, and to win ourselves.” – Scott Ward, senior vice-president, technology sourcing operations, Computacenter

To further simplify our engagement model and accelerate growth with our partners, we’re making enhancements in other critical areas too:

We’re continuing to double down on storage – with the 5X tier accelerator for mid-range (PowerStore and Unity XT) and a new 2% incremental rebate kicker for acquisition and tech refresh opportunities.

We’re simplifying the competitive swap and tech refresh processes and extending tech refresh to include server leads.

We’ve invested heavily into OSC updates and have added dedicated team members to assist with storage quoting to make the process quicker for partners and their customers.

“Access for VMware”, which provides licence resell and rebate, is now available to all eligible metal tiered partners.

And to support engagement across our entire portfolio and encourage cross-sell motions, we’re expanding the new business incentive for client to include Dell displays and client peripherals.

Together these enhancements will help our partners grow, expand their customer base and increase their profit potential with Dell Technologies.

“The entire partner ecosystem can count on Dell Technologies to develop thoughtful programmes designed to serve customers and partners as efficiently and effectively as possible. We see it every day as satisfied customers and successful partners reap the benefits of being ahead of major market trends.” – Peter Larocque, president, North America Technology Solutions, Synnex

Our collective impact

Our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy has always been a key component of how our company operates – it’s how we drive accountability and provide our full value to stakeholders. Our Progress Made Real social impact plan and 2030 goals help us do that by applying our technology and resources to address social and environmental issues.

Through the partner programme, partners can use earned funds to drive positive change, like sustainability and recycling initiatives in South Africa, tackling eWaste and partnering with Dell to lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions from joint customer data centres. Our partners and our technology are also helping fuel medical breakthroughs – like the development of PCR-quality, self-administered, COVID tests and digital twins, which are helping to treat the long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 patients.

Making our greatest impact matters to customers, and it matters to all of us. With our social impact resources available on our partner portal, we’re making it easy for partners to showcase our collective commitments and bring customers onboard.

Accelerating for the future

“As a young company, we have to choose our strategic partners carefully. Dell Technologies has strong relationships and a highly effective onboarding process that ensures our software and hardware solutions interact with each other perfectly.” – Ashley Roland Pillay, managing director, Sumo Tech (South Africa)

We have incredible momentum and yet this is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together. These programme investments will help our thriving partner ecosystem execute today while delivering on the growth trends that will underpin success tomorrow.

As we set out to capture the $1.3 trillion market opportunity ahead, we remain committed to our partner promise. Together, we stop at nothing.