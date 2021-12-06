Netsurit launches Netsurit Impact Assessment – quick, simple way for organisations to consider the impact of the IT environment on a business

Netsurit, a managed service provider and industry leader, today launches Netsurit Impact Assessment – a quick and simple way for business leaders to reflect on the impact that their IT environments are having on their businesses and how their IT strategy benchmarks against peers in the same industry.

The Netsurit Impact Assessment is designed for business leaders who wish to improve their company's impact through digital technologies and transformation, but also to identify gaps in their current IT strategy.

The assessment delivers a variety of valuable data, including how the organisation compares to peers, technology risks and business priorities. Last, but not least, the Netsurit Impact Assessment gives a snapshot of the company's innovation profile and a detailed strategic plan to help reach the company’s business goals and enable innovation.

The seven critical areas of IT operations in the business

The first step in the assessment is to weigh the seven areas of IT operations in terms of their impact versus importance. These are the areas assessed:

Enabling the business;

Business intelligence;

Strategy and innovation;

Return on investment;

IT roadmap;

Productivity; and

Security.

Once complete, the organisation will receive a detailed report of the Netsurit Impact Assessment that highlights the core focus areas of the organisation’s business industry.

Netsurit has launched two versions of the product:

1. Netsurit Impact Assessment – free version available to organisations of all sizes:

The outcomes of the free version will deliver the following in the report:

Benchmarking compared to peers;

Gap analysis;

Risk identification;

Priority focus areas;

Innovation profile; and

Technology risks.

2. Netsurit Impact Assessment PRO:

Most importantly, included in the PRO version only is a three-hour workshop that uses the Netsurit Impact Assessment as a starting point and culminates in a clear set of priorities to fuel business strategy and innovation.

Attendees of the workshop will get the following:

Unpack results from the Impact Assessment;

Assessing your industry disruption profile;

Your business key strategic drivers;

A written report capturing the outcomes;

Capabilities mapping;

Prioritisation; and

Technology action plan with timings.

The outcomes of the PRO version will include everything in the free version, as well as the following:

Detailed written report culminating from the workshop;

Focused comparisons against your peers and industry;

Strategy plan to leverage technology to achieve your business goals; and

Enable innovation for your business.

To complete an assessment, book a workshop or to find out more, please visit: Netsurit Impact Assessment.