Tecnotree Awarded a Ground-breaking Sensa AIML Embedded BSS Transformation Deal with a Leading Operator in the MENA Region

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced being awarded a new multimillion-dollar deal with a leading provider of a range of telecom solutions in the MENA region. With this Project, Tecnotree aims to provide AI-embedded BSS customer engagement for the operator. The deal, implementing full BSS stack along with the Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence platform, is the second win for Tecnotree in terms of AIML-driven customer experience use case in 2023.

Tecnotree Sensa is an AI-enabled technology that cuts across the Tecnotree portfolio, by enabling configurable AI solutions and humanizing digital experiences with intelligence across telcos as well as various other industry verticals. The 5G and AI-enabled digital experiences from Tecnotree Sensa deepen customer engagement, increase operational effectiveness, and support 5G-driven monetization.

As part of the agreement, Tecnotree will deploy Sensa AI embedded BSS applications including, digital selfcare and customer management, catalogue driven order management, demand generation through omnichannel campaigns and social media insights, lead and funnel management, enterprise workforce management with business process orchestration, business intelligence and analytics capabilities, enterprise and consumer service request management, partner management, e-shop. The solution will provide the operator with a unified solution with embedded intelligence for transformation across all applications, that enables B2B2X cross-sell and up-sell capabilities.

Commenting on the new deal, Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “We are very excited to embark on this new chapter as we help the customer redefine unparalleled digital experiences and create new revenue streams, with the help of our complete Digital BSS and AIML Sensa Fabric platforms for their business transformation. Our digital BSS stack embedded with Tecnotree Sensa AIML capabilities will enable the customer to improve business agility and respond faster to market dynamics, while humanising experiences with hyper-personalisation. It will also help them optimise operational costs, while significantly improving revenue monetisation capability with our AI/ML based insights and recommendations. The collaboration marks a significant stride for Tecnotree in the field of artificial intelligence, reinforcing our commitment to enhance digital services that create business differentiation and help our customers deliver second-to-none customer experiences.”