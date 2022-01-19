ICT tenders: Heading for the Internet
Government procurement officers are still easing into the new year with purchasing activity seeing a slow, but steady, uptick.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced the public sector to rapidly accelerate its adoption of internet-based technology to facilitate remote access for citizens and employees respectively. Tenders currently on offer, however, appear to point to a more targeted approach for 2022 with calls for cloud-based solutions, digital enhancements and online systems.
Government's migration to the internet is also giving the telecommunications sector a boost with increasing demand for faster, easier and more pervasive access. Nevertheless, the real excitement surrounds the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa as it embarks on a variety of big-ticket, network overhaul projects.
The services sector is the only area to see a decline this week down five to 63 invitations. Software interest maintains its spot at the top of the leaders board with 82 notices, an increase of three off last week. The hardware and telecoms sectors add two tenders apiece taking them to 45 and 17 tenders respectively.
New tenders
SouthAfrican Post Office Limited
SAPO invites bids on a member information system.
Tender no: RFQ21/22/106
Information: Matsepiso Hlaabye, Tel: (012) 845 2444, E-mail: matsepiso.hlaabye@postoffice.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software
Cederberg Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.
Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022
Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data
The Cederberg municipal area requires auditing of electricity meters and implementation of the TID rollover process in for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: CED 23/2021-2022
Information: R September, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: randalls@cederbergmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, TID, Token identifier, Electricity, Professional services
Private Security IndustryRegulatory Authority
The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14
Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing
PSIRA is also re-advertisingits request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of an onlineexamination/assessment module.
Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15
Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
The regulator is looking for a service provider to provide an SLA management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: ICASA 21/2021
Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, SLA
A service provider is also sought for the development and implementation of a data warehouse based on Microsoft SQL and Microsoft Power BI for a period of two years.
Tender no: ICASA 23/2021
Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Business Intelligence, Servers, Data warehouse
Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal
The province invites bids for the support and maintenance of GIS, geodatabase development and GIS projects.
Compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Link.
Tender no: ZNB00179/00000/00/HOD/INF/20/T
Information: Margie Vosloo, Tel: (033) 355 8917, E-mail: Margie.Vosloo@kzntransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, GIS, Software development, Geodatabase, Database
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware
Johannesburg Market
The market is re-adverting for the provision of JD Edwards technical and application support maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan.
Tender no: IT-OP-003-2021/2022
Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Applications
Thembisile Hani Local Municipality
Supply, delivery and maintenance of third level support in all ICT matters is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: THLM/SCM08/2021-2022/ICT 01
Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services
Transport Education and Training Authority
Proposals are invited for the appointment ofqualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integratedenterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for TETA’s completefinancial management business processes for the period of five years.
Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012B/ERP SUPPORT
Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance
A qualified ICT service provider is sought to provide a management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.
Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013B/MIS SUPPORT
Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Management information system, Support and maintenance, MIS
Proposals arerequested for the design, development implementation and maintenance of anonline project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETAfunded projects for a period of four years.
Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007C/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING
Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, OPMSS, Support and maintenance, Online, Internet, Stakeholder support
Financial and Fiscal Commission
The leasing, maintenance and repair of four multifunctional printers is sought for a period of 36 months as-and-when required.
Tender no: RFQ220103
Information: Buhle Ngidi, Tel: (010) 745 2217, E-mail: buhle.ngidi@ffc.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Printing, Imaging
The commission is also calling for the supply and delivery of laptops for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFQ211105
Information: Buhle Ngidi, Tel: (010) 745 2217, E-mail: buhle.ngidi@ffc.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
South African Special Risks Insurance Association
Sasria invites bids for the provision of support and maintenance for the existing Lenovo hardware and Nutanix software and supply the necessary renewals of Lenovo hardware warranty (extension) and Nutanix Software warranty (extension) and new additional hardware for a period of years.
Tender no: 2022/01
Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance
Solplaatje Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.
Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021
Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending
South African Human Rights Commission
The commission wishes to source quotations from suitable service providers to update the SAHRC’s website to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.
Tender no: SAHRC TOR 1-2021
Information: AC Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3601, E-mail: Tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, IoT, Disability
Central Energy Fund
Proposals are requested for the renewal of Sage 300 People licenses for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: SAGE/01/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, HR
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
Tender no: ITDR/01/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS, Disaster recovery, Managed services, Business continuity
A service provider is sought to implement a fully managed vulnerability management and security incident and event management system (SIEM).
Tender no: SIEM/01/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability management, SIEM, Managed services, Security incident and event management system
Agrément South Africa
The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a digital conferencing platform services.
Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021
Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Digital, Conferencing, Video conferencing
Trans-Caledon TunnelAuthority
The authority requires implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud and support for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: 93/2021/EWSS/ORACLE/RFB
Information: Colbert Makhubele, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders04@tcta.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Support andmaintenance
A service provider is sought to upgrade and maintain TCTA’s Avaya telephone system for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: 99/2022/EWSS/AVAYA/RFQ
Information: Itumeleng Mosalakgotla, Tel: (012) 683 1271, E-mail: imosalakgaotla@tcta.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Telephony
National School of Government
The NSG is advertising for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.
Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Zoom. Meeting ID: 992 072 1672, Passcode: 401957.
Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2021/22
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance
Transnet SOC Ltd
The organisation requires end user computing devices services for Transnet engineering for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: TE21-KLP-9HI-04120
Information: Kgomotso Mahuma, Tel: (012) 391 1433, E-mail: kgomotso.mahuma@transnet.net.
Closing date: 1 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo
The province is looking for a Veeam accredited service provider to procure and renew Veeam Availability Suite Enterprise software licenses.
Tender no: EDET 275/2021
Information: KO Mmola, Tel: (015) 295 8852, E-mail: mmolako@ledet.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
National Research Foundation
The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of disaster recovery servers, storage and software and to provide maintenance, spares and repairs, including training, for five years.
Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.
Tender no: NRF/CORP ICT/33/2021-22
Information: Thozamile Jonas, Tel: (012) 481 4117, E-mail: ME.Jonas@risa.nrf.ac.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Disaster recovery, Servers, Storage, Training and eLearning
Mining Qualifications Authority
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veam Backup and Replication solution.
Tender no: MQA/06/21-22
Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (01) 547 2616, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Backup, Replication
Musina Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.
Tender no: 01-2021/22
Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance
National Housing FinanceCorporation Limited
Bids are invited for the supply of an enterprise resource planning solution.
Tender no: MM/01/2022
Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (060) 707 0111, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.
Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance
PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.
Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 28 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.
Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA
Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.
Closing date: 1 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware
PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.
Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA
Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre
Supply and delivery of a telecontrol monitoring system is also sought.
Tender no: 23/2021/CTN/IFNRA
Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecontrol, Networking
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to lease telephone management and switchboard systems at the Office of the Registrar of Deeds: Johannesburg, King Williams’ Town, Mthatha and Mpumalanga respectively, for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-20) 2021/22
Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Telephony
Capricorn District Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the development of an interactive, accessible and responsible mobile customer care system application.
Tender no: SEMS-C32/2021/2022
Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 9 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Apps, Mobile
The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device.
Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022 Re-advert
Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Storage
South African Tourism
The organisation requires Oracle maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan - Link.
Tender no: SAT 197/22 Oracle Support
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for a data warehouse solution.
Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan - Link.
Tender no: SAT 196/22 Data Warehouse Solution
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing
Digital platformsmaintenance and support is also sought.
Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan - Link.
Tender no: SAT 193/22
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 9 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing
Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
The bank is advertising for the provision of an IFRS 17 software solution for Land Bank Insurance.
Tender no: T01/01/22
Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, IFRS, ERP
Department of Small Business Development
A service provider is sought to develop an integrated results monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for DSBD programs and all programs being supported (or receiving funding) under the DSBD.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Online.
Tender no: DSBD IKM 001 (2021/2022)
Information: Ramadumetja Langa, Cell: 064 771 8540, E-mail: PLanga@dsbd.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring and evaluation
Wholesale and Retail SectorEducation and Training Authority
Bids are invited for an online stakeholder engagement system.
Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0032
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software
Development Bank of Southern Africa
A service provider is sought to assist the DBSA with the design and implementation of a digital landing platform.
Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP319/2021
Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Digital, Platform
The DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement the Local Government Resource Centre (LGRC) portal.
Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP320/2021
Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, IoT
The bank is advertising for network security support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFP012/2022
Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 2 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, IoT
A service provider is sought that can provide the IPP Office with a cyber security awareness training solution for the next 36 months.
Tender no: RFQ001/2022
Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 2 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Security, Cyber security, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the design and implementation of new websites for the IPP Office for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Jan – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP009/2022
Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 21 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Software development
Mbizana Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality wishes to procure printers for a period of three years.
Tender no: WMM LM 21/12/21/01 PRI
Information: Zuko Khala, Cell: 079 886 0942, E-mail: khalaz@mbizana.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging
South African Maritime Safety Authority
SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.
Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22
Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup
Department of Social Development
DSD is looking for a service provider to provide specialised IT skills in terms of the Cibecs platform.
Tender no: SD12/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Skills
Proposals are also requested for the installation, configuration, migration, maintenance and support of the server and storage infrastructure at the DSD Groenkloof office.
Tender no: SD13/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance
The department wishes to appoint a service provider for renewal of license and subscription of McAfee end-point protection services and provide support and security service for the 2021-2024 period.
Tender no: SD14/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
A service provider is sought to supply and implement the risk management system and provide maturity assessment and privacy vulnerability scans, detailed gap audits and remediation action, execution and platform integration and implementation.
Tender no: SD15/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Risk management, Security, Maturity, Vulnerability, Integration, Platform
Lepelle Northern Water
The organisation wishes to lease multifunction photocopy units, support and maintenance for a period of three years.
Tender no: LNW 12/21/22
Information: Technical: Lebo Thabang, Tel: (015) 295 1800, Cell: 083 461 2653, E-mail: lebot@lepelle.co.za. General: Emily Mabetlela, Tel: (015) 295 1800, E-mail: emilym2@lepelle.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Imaging
Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA
MerSETA is advertising for a payroll and HR system.
Tender no: ICT/2021/017
Information:Deslynn Lucas, Tel: (010) 217 3376, E-mail: tenders@merseta.org.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, HR, Payroll
National Lotteries Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the lease of multi-function printers for a period of five years.
Tender no: NLC/2022 -01
Information: Tshepiso Victor Mahlake, Tel: (012) 432 1315, E-mail: TshepisoM@nlcsa.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
State Security Agency
The agency wishes to appoint a vendor/supplier to provide a desktop video spectral comparator (VSC), applicable accessories, software and libraries, manufacturer warrantee, and operator training.
Tender no: SSA/31/2021-22
Information: Nandi Sibande, Tel: (012) 426 2548, E-mail: nandis@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Digital, Imaging, Training and eLearning, Video, Hardware
The SSA is also looking for a data loss prevention (DLP) solution, software support for the solution and training for the first year with an option of one year license renewal.
Tender no: SSA/28/2021-22
Information: Nandi Sibande, Tel: (012) 426 2548, E-mail: nandis@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Digital, Security, Training and eLearning, Data, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Small Enterprise Development Agency
Reputable ICT service provider/s who have extensive experience are invited to bid for the provision of comprehensive ICT professional support services for a period of 12 months.
Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.
Tender no: RFPT 09-2021/22
Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services
A service provider is sought to provide Seda with a wide area network (WAN) and internet connectivity services covering all its offices throughout South Africa for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFP/T 10-2021/22
Information: Naphtally Kgola, Tel: (012) 441 1000, E-mail: nkgola@seda.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, ISP, Internet, WAN
Department of Sports, Arts and Culture
The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of security equipment, upgrade of software to link to the existing access control system with add-ons and complete maintenance for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: DSAC 17/21-22
Information: Thaele Thekiso, Tel: (012) 441 3911, E-mail: thaelet@dsac.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality wishes to lease 42 laptops (tools of trade) for councillors for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan
Tender no: 13/21/22
Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Rental of multifunctional printers is also sought for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan
Tender no: 16/21/22
Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Bis are invited for repairs to all out of warranty ICT equipment.
Tender no: SCM/21-28/S
Information: Herman Schroeder, Tel: (041) 506 1640, E-mail: hschroeder@mandelametro.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services
South African Social Security Agency
SASSA invites service providers to bid for the biometric and IAM (BIAM) system support and maintenance for the period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: SASSA:44-21-ICT-HO
Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: biamsrd2021@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Biometrics, Access management
Armscor
Armscor is advertising for a video conferencing solution.
Tender no: EICT/2021/23
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Video conferencing
An Internet service provider is sought for BBBEE enterprise and supplier development (ESD) for financial years 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.
Tender no: ECCO/2021/25
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services
Airports Company of South Africa
Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP
Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software
Cape Town International Convention Centre
The centre is advertising for provision of ICT goods and services.
Tender no: CTICC 014.2022
Information: Nadia Barnard, Tel: (021) 410 5000, E-mail: nadiab@cticc.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware
South African Civil Aviation Authority
The authority invites bids for the provision of an online automation system for board and committee meeting documents.
Tender no: SACAA/OAS/0009/2021-2022
Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail:mbandes@caa.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, IoT, Digital, Internet, Automation, Content management
State Information Technology Agency
The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: RFB 1095
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS
SITA wishes to procure license renewal of the existing Symantec protection and DLP suites, maintenance and support for its clients for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2526-2021
Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mandla.Nhlabathi@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Security, DLP, Data
A service provider is sought for the design of a nationaldigitised integrated water and sanitation monitoring system for the Departmentof Water and Sanitation for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFB 2522-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Digital
SITA wishes to acquire the services of a supply chain management (SCM) execution partner (professional services) for a period of six months with an option to extend for a further three months.
Tender no: RFB 2520-2021
Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, SCM, Supply chain management, Software
The agency is advertising for the supply of Cisco network technology refresh including professional services to configure the supplied network components including Cisco Smartnet support for 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 2527-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Software, Professional services, Support and maintenance
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Provision of radio playout and schedule copy software is sought for an emergency radio playout system for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/65
Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Broadcasting
The SABC is advertising for the provision and implementation of a digital signature solution for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/164
Information: Livhuwani, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Digital, Security, Digital signature
The broadcaster is also looking for an Avid Isis and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid Isis and Interplay system at its post-production facilities for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP/HEN/2021/67
Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Professional services
A suitable service provider is sought to provide a SAP sales and distribution/accounts receivable (SD/AR) specialist for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/159
Information: Blonde, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, ERP
Provision of subscription licences is required for SAP Sales Cloud (C4C) for a one year period.
Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/168
Information: Lerato, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
The company is looking for back scanning and digitisation of ATNS records (onsite and offsite) and off-site storage facility services (HO, ATA and all ATS units) for the period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP041/2021/22/
Information:Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software, Imaging, Storage, Digital
Sentech Limited
A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.
Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22
Information:Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas
Sentech requires data centre consulting services for a period of one year.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: SENT-027-2021-22
Information: Norman, Amukelani or Musa, Tel: (011) 471 4442, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Data centre, Consulting, Professional services
Bids are invited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the access control, CCTV surveillance and public address system and provide maintenance for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan
Tender no: SENT/030/2021-22
Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Security
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
Bids are invited for provision of smart vending for utility and revenue enhancement solutions within the eThekwini Municipality area of supply for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: E.9792
Information: Technical: Thulebona Memela, Tel: (031) 311 9850. General: Tumo Mpetsane, Tel: (031) 311 9420, E-mail: tumo.mpetsane@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Vending, Smart vending, Electricity, Pre-paid
Provision of electronic payment processing services is also sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 1F-3863
Information: Technical: Portiah Mbutho, Tel: (031) 311 1360, E-mail: Portiah.Mbutho@durban.gov.za. General: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: (031) 322 8243, E-mail: Senzo.Ngesi@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Payment processing, Electronic payment, Internet
A service provider is required to implement the capital asset management module of the JDE Enterprise One system for a period of three years.
Tender no: 1X-3386
Information: Technical: Clinton Naidoo, Tel: (031) 311 4937. General: Ivan Moonsamy, Tel: (031) 311 6379, E-mail: ivan.moonsamy@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Asset management
Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ETSI TETRA terminals and accessories for a 36-month period
Tender no: 1K-3864
Information: Technical: Jabulani Chauke, Tel: (031) 322 9535. General: Cleo Nkwanyana, Tel: (031) 322 9527, E-mail: cleo.nkwanyana@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra terminals
City of Cape Town
The city is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.
Tender no: 176S/2021/22
Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: Adri.JansevanRensburg@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management, Lifecycle management
A digital platform is required for idea management and public participation.
Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.
Tender no: 181S/2021/22
Information: Lindsay Wicomb, Tel: (021) 400 1558, E-mail: lindsay.wicomb@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT
The city is also advertising for the supply, installation, transitioning, maintenance and support of integration middleware.
Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Link.
Tender no: 197S/2021/22
Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Middleware, Integration
South African National Space Agency
The organisation invites bids for the provision of 3.7m Orbital systems antenna as per specification delivered to Space Operations directorate located in Hartebeesthoek in the West Rand District, Gauteng.
Tender no: SO/059/11/2021
Information: Obakeng Phutu, Tel: (012) 334 5000, E-mail: ophutu@sansa.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications
Mossel Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is calling for the design, manufacture and installation of a high self-supporting lattice mast telecommunication radio tower at its joint operations centre.
Compulsory briefing: 24 Jan – Virtual.
Tender no: TDR267/2021/2022
Information: Johan Wessels, Tel: (044) 606 5169, E-mail: jwessels@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Radio
Eskom
The utility is advertising for a turnkey solution for an automatic identification data capture (AIDC) solution as an off premise, software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud that will cover both the software and hardware as a service for a period of six years and one month (this period includes project rollout of 13 months and five years solution subscription).
Tender no: MWP1057CX
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software-as-a-service, Support and maintenance, Identity management, AIDC, Security, Cloud computing, Hardware-as-a-service, SaaS, HaaS
Provision of ad-hoc and basic software support is sought for monitoring on-line electrical distribution networks for five operating units and Eskom Academy of Learning servers for a period of 18 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Nov
Tender no: MWP1020CX
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Eskom requires provision of a latest industry standard translation software, which includes maintenance and support for five years, professional services: installation, configuration, training, and identity access management integration for on premise solution.
Tender no: Corp no: MWP1048CX
Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Software, Translation, Identity management, Access management, Support and maintenance, Professional services, Integration
Road Accident Fund
Suitably qualified service providers are invited to bid to provide an integrated combined assurance system for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF 2021 00016
Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Software development
RAF also invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to bid for the provision of telecommunications services for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Jan – Virtual.
Tender no: RAF/2022/00001
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 419 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services
An experienced, suitably qualified service provider is also required for the procurement of core network, desktop switches and fibre modules.
Tender no: RAF/2022/00002
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 419 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Computing, Switches, Fibre, Telecommunications
Polokwane Municipality
A service provider is sought to supply, deliver and install wireless network connectivity and VoIP telephony system for a period of three years.
Tender no: PM29/2021
Information: Khomotso Maenetsha, Tel: (015) 023 5719, E-mail: khomotso@polokwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Wi-Fi, VoIP, Telephony
Request for information
South African Post Office Limited
SAPO invites information on infrastructure-as-a-service.
Tender no: RFI/21/22/04
Information: Reduan Abrahams, Tel: (012) 845 2503, E-mail: reduan.abrahams@postoffice.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Professional services, Hardware, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS
Eskom
The utility requests information on a thermal performance monitoring system.
Tender no: CORP No: MWP1077CX
Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Feb 2022
Tags: Software