ICT tenders: Heading for the Internet

Government procurement officers are still easing into the new year with purchasing activity seeing a slow, but steady, uptick.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the public sector to rapidly accelerate its adoption of internet-based technology to facilitate remote access for citizens and employees respectively. Tenders currently on offer, however, appear to point to a more targeted approach for 2022 with calls for cloud-based solutions, digital enhancements and online systems.

Government's migration to the internet is also giving the telecommunications sector a boost with increasing demand for faster, easier and more pervasive access. Nevertheless, the real excitement surrounds the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa as it embarks on a variety of big-ticket, network overhaul projects.

The services sector is the only area to see a decline this week down five to 63 invitations. Software interest maintains its spot at the top of the leaders board with 82 notices, an increase of three off last week. The hardware and telecoms sectors add two tenders apiece taking them to 45 and 17 tenders respectively.

New tenders

SouthAfrican Post Office Limited

SAPO invites bids on a member information system.

Tender no: RFQ21/22/106

Information: Matsepiso Hlaabye, Tel: (012) 845 2444, E-mail: matsepiso.hlaabye@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.

Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data

The Cederberg municipal area requires auditing of electricity meters and implementation of the TID rollover process in for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: CED 23/2021-2022

Information: R September, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: randalls@cederbergmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, TID, Token identifier, Electricity, Professional services

Private Security IndustryRegulatory Authority

The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

PSIRA is also re-advertisingits request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of an onlineexamination/assessment module.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online



Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator is looking for a service provider to provide an SLA management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: ICASA 21/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, SLA

A service provider is also sought for the development and implementation of a data warehouse based on Microsoft SQL and Microsoft Power BI for a period of two years.

Tender no: ICASA 23/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business Intelligence, Servers, Data warehouse

Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal

The province invites bids for the support and maintenance of GIS, geodatabase development and GIS projects.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Link.

Tender no: ZNB00179/00000/00/HOD/INF/20/T

Information: Margie Vosloo, Tel: (033) 355 8917, E-mail: Margie.Vosloo@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, GIS, Software development, Geodatabase, Database

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware

Johannesburg Market

The market is re-adverting for the provision of JD Edwards technical and application support maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan.

Tender no: IT-OP-003-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Applications

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

Supply, delivery and maintenance of third level support in all ICT matters is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: THLM/SCM08/2021-2022/ICT 01

Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

Transport Education and Training Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment ofqualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integratedenterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for TETA’s completefinancial management business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012B/ERP SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

A qualified ICT service provider is sought to provide a management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013B/MIS SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Management information system, Support and maintenance, MIS

Proposals arerequested for the design, development implementation and maintenance of anonline project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETAfunded projects for a period of four years.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007C/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, OPMSS, Support and maintenance, Online, Internet, Stakeholder support

Financial and Fiscal Commission

The leasing, maintenance and repair of four multifunctional printers is sought for a period of 36 months as-and-when required.

Tender no: RFQ220103

Information: Buhle Ngidi, Tel: (010) 745 2217, E-mail: buhle.ngidi@ffc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Printing, Imaging

The commission is also calling for the supply and delivery of laptops for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ211105

Information: Buhle Ngidi, Tel: (010) 745 2217, E-mail: buhle.ngidi@ffc.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Sasria invites bids for the provision of support and maintenance for the existing Lenovo hardware and Nutanix software and supply the necessary renewals of Lenovo hardware warranty (extension) and Nutanix Software warranty (extension) and new additional hardware for a period of years.

Tender no: 2022/01

Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance

Solplaatje Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.

Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021

Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending

South African Human Rights Commission

The commission wishes to source quotations from suitable service providers to update the SAHRC’s website to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 1-2021

Information: AC Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3601, E-mail: Tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, IoT, Disability

Central Energy Fund

Proposals are requested for the renewal of Sage 300 People licenses for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SAGE/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, HR

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Tender no: ITDR/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS, Disaster recovery, Managed services, Business continuity

A service provider is sought to implement a fully managed vulnerability management and security incident and event management system (SIEM).

Tender no: SIEM/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability management, SIEM, Managed services, Security incident and event management system

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a digital conferencing platform services.

Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Digital, Conferencing, Video conferencing

Trans-Caledon TunnelAuthority

The authority requires implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: 93/2021/EWSS/ORACLE/RFB

Information: Colbert Makhubele, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders04@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Support andmaintenance

A service provider is sought to upgrade and maintain TCTA’s Avaya telephone system for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: 99/2022/EWSS/AVAYA/RFQ

Information: Itumeleng Mosalakgotla, Tel: (012) 683 1271, E-mail: imosalakgaotla@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Telephony

National School of Government

The NSG is advertising for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Zoom. Meeting ID: 992 072 1672, Passcode: 401957.

Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2021/22

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation requires end user computing devices services for Transnet engineering for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TE21-KLP-9HI-04120

Information: Kgomotso Mahuma, Tel: (012) 391 1433, E-mail: kgomotso.mahuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo

The province is looking for a Veeam accredited service provider to procure and renew Veeam Availability Suite Enterprise software licenses.

Tender no: EDET 275/2021

Information: KO Mmola, Tel: (015) 295 8852, E-mail: mmolako@ledet.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of disaster recovery servers, storage and software and to provide maintenance, spares and repairs, including training, for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.

Tender no: NRF/CORP ICT/33/2021-22

Information: Thozamile Jonas, Tel: (012) 481 4117, E-mail: ME.Jonas@risa.nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Disaster recovery, Servers, Storage, Training and eLearning

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veam Backup and Replication solution.

Tender no: MQA/06/21-22

Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (01) 547 2616, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Backup, Replication

Musina Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01-2021/22

Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance

National Housing FinanceCorporation Limited

Bids are invited for the supply of an enterprise resource planning solution.

Tender no: MM/01/2022

Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (060) 707 0111, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.

Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.

Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre

Supply and delivery of a telecontrol monitoring system is also sought.

Tender no: 23/2021/CTN/IFNRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecontrol, Networking

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to lease telephone management and switchboard systems at the Office of the Registrar of Deeds: Johannesburg, King Williams’ Town, Mthatha and Mpumalanga respectively, for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-20) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Telephony

Capricorn District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the development of an interactive, accessible and responsible mobile customer care system application.

Tender no: SEMS-C32/2021/2022

Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Apps, Mobile

The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device.

Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022 Re-advert

Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Storage

South African Tourism

The organisation requires Oracle maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan - Link.

Tender no: SAT 197/22 Oracle Support

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for a data warehouse solution.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan - Link.

Tender no: SAT 196/22 Data Warehouse Solution

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing

Digital platformsmaintenance and support is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan - Link.

Tender no: SAT 193/22

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The bank is advertising for the provision of an IFRS 17 software solution for Land Bank Insurance.

Tender no: T01/01/22

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, IFRS, ERP

Department of Small Business Development

A service provider is sought to develop an integrated results monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for DSBD programs and all programs being supported (or receiving funding) under the DSBD.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Online.

Tender no: DSBD IKM 001 (2021/2022)

Information: Ramadumetja Langa, Cell: 064 771 8540, E-mail: PLanga@dsbd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring and evaluation

Wholesale and Retail SectorEducation and Training Authority

Bids are invited for an online stakeholder engagement system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0032

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought to assist the DBSA with the design and implementation of a digital landing platform.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP319/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Digital, Platform

The DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement the Local Government Resource Centre (LGRC) portal.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP320/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, IoT

The bank is advertising for network security support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP012/2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, IoT

A service provider is sought that can provide the IPP Office with a cyber security awareness training solution for the next 36 months.

Tender no: RFQ001/2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Security, Cyber security, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the design and implementation of new websites for the IPP Office for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP009/2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Software development

Mbizana Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality wishes to procure printers for a period of three years.

Tender no: WMM LM 21/12/21/01 PRI

Information: Zuko Khala, Cell: 079 886 0942, E-mail: khalaz@mbizana.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup

Department of Social Development

DSD is looking for a service provider to provide specialised IT skills in terms of the Cibecs platform.

Tender no: SD12/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Skills

Proposals are also requested for the installation, configuration, migration, maintenance and support of the server and storage infrastructure at the DSD Groenkloof office.

Tender no: SD13/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for renewal of license and subscription of McAfee end-point protection services and provide support and security service for the 2021-2024 period.

Tender no: SD14/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to supply and implement the risk management system and provide maturity assessment and privacy vulnerability scans, detailed gap audits and remediation action, execution and platform integration and implementation.

Tender no: SD15/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Risk management, Security, Maturity, Vulnerability, Integration, Platform

Lepelle Northern Water

The organisation wishes to lease multifunction photocopy units, support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: LNW 12/21/22

Information: Technical: Lebo Thabang, Tel: (015) 295 1800, Cell: 083 461 2653, E-mail: lebot@lepelle.co.za. General: Emily Mabetlela, Tel: (015) 295 1800, E-mail: emilym2@lepelle.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Imaging

Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA

MerSETA is advertising for a payroll and HR system.

Tender no: ICT/2021/017

Information:Deslynn Lucas, Tel: (010) 217 3376, E-mail: tenders@merseta.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Payroll

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the lease of multi-function printers for a period of five years.

Tender no: NLC/2022 -01

Information: Tshepiso Victor Mahlake, Tel: (012) 432 1315, E-mail: TshepisoM@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

State Security Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a vendor/supplier to provide a desktop video spectral comparator (VSC), applicable accessories, software and libraries, manufacturer warrantee, and operator training.

Tender no: SSA/31/2021-22

Information: Nandi Sibande, Tel: (012) 426 2548, E-mail: nandis@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Digital, Imaging, Training and eLearning, Video, Hardware

The SSA is also looking for a data loss prevention (DLP) solution, software support for the solution and training for the first year with an option of one year license renewal.

Tender no: SSA/28/2021-22

Information: Nandi Sibande, Tel: (012) 426 2548, E-mail: nandis@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Digital, Security, Training and eLearning, Data, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Reputable ICT service provider/s who have extensive experience are invited to bid for the provision of comprehensive ICT professional support services for a period of 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.

Tender no: RFPT 09-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

A service provider is sought to provide Seda with a wide area network (WAN) and internet connectivity services covering all its offices throughout South Africa for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP/T 10-2021/22

Information: Naphtally Kgola, Tel: (012) 441 1000, E-mail: nkgola@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, ISP, Internet, WAN

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of security equipment, upgrade of software to link to the existing access control system with add-ons and complete maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: DSAC 17/21-22

Information: Thaele Thekiso, Tel: (012) 441 3911, E-mail: thaelet@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to lease 42 laptops (tools of trade) for councillors for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan

Tender no: 13/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Rental of multifunctional printers is also sought for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan

Tender no: 16/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Bis are invited for repairs to all out of warranty ICT equipment.

Tender no: SCM/21-28/S

Information: Herman Schroeder, Tel: (041) 506 1640, E-mail: hschroeder@mandelametro.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service providers to bid for the biometric and IAM (BIAM) system support and maintenance for the period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SASSA:44-21-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: biamsrd2021@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Biometrics, Access management

Armscor

Armscor is advertising for a video conferencing solution.

Tender no: EICT/2021/23

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing

An Internet service provider is sought for BBBEE enterprise and supplier development (ESD) for financial years 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Tender no: ECCO/2021/25

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP

Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

Cape Town International Convention Centre

The centre is advertising for provision of ICT goods and services.

Tender no: CTICC 014.2022

Information: Nadia Barnard, Tel: (021) 410 5000, E-mail: nadiab@cticc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The authority invites bids for the provision of an online automation system for board and committee meeting documents.

Tender no: SACAA/OAS/0009/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail:mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, IoT, Digital, Internet, Automation, Content management

State Information Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 1095

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS

SITA wishes to procure license renewal of the existing Symantec protection and DLP suites, maintenance and support for its clients for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2526-2021

Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mandla.Nhlabathi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Security, DLP, Data



A service provider is sought for the design of a nationaldigitised integrated water and sanitation monitoring system for the Departmentof Water and Sanitation for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2522-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Digital

SITA wishes to acquire the services of a supply chain management (SCM) execution partner (professional services) for a period of six months with an option to extend for a further three months.

Tender no: RFB 2520-2021

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, SCM, Supply chain management, Software

The agency is advertising for the supply of Cisco network technology refresh including professional services to configure the supplied network components including Cisco Smartnet support for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2527-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Software, Professional services, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Provision of radio playout and schedule copy software is sought for an emergency radio playout system for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/65

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Broadcasting

The SABC is advertising for the provision and implementation of a digital signature solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/164

Information: Livhuwani, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Security, Digital signature

The broadcaster is also looking for an Avid Isis and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid Isis and Interplay system at its post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2021/67

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Professional services

A suitable service provider is sought to provide a SAP sales and distribution/accounts receivable (SD/AR) specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/159

Information: Blonde, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, ERP

Provision of subscription licences is required for SAP Sales Cloud (C4C) for a one year period.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/168

Information: Lerato, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

The company is looking for back scanning and digitisation of ATNS records (onsite and offsite) and off-site storage facility services (HO, ATA and all ATS units) for the period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP041/2021/22/

Information:Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software, Imaging, Storage, Digital

Sentech Limited

A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.

Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22

Information:Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas

Sentech requires data centre consulting services for a period of one year.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-027-2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Musa, Tel: (011) 471 4442, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Data centre, Consulting, Professional services

Bids are invited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the access control, CCTV surveillance and public address system and provide maintenance for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan

Tender no: SENT/030/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Security

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Bids are invited for provision of smart vending for utility and revenue enhancement solutions within the eThekwini Municipality area of supply for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: E.9792

Information: Technical: Thulebona Memela, Tel: (031) 311 9850. General: Tumo Mpetsane, Tel: (031) 311 9420, E-mail: tumo.mpetsane@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Vending, Smart vending, Electricity, Pre-paid

Provision of electronic payment processing services is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1F-3863

Information: Technical: Portiah Mbutho, Tel: (031) 311 1360, E-mail: Portiah.Mbutho@durban.gov.za. General: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: (031) 322 8243, E-mail: Senzo.Ngesi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Payment processing, Electronic payment, Internet

A service provider is required to implement the capital asset management module of the JDE Enterprise One system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 1X-3386

Information: Technical: Clinton Naidoo, Tel: (031) 311 4937. General: Ivan Moonsamy, Tel: (031) 311 6379, E-mail: ivan.moonsamy@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Asset management

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ETSI TETRA terminals and accessories for a 36-month period

Tender no: 1K-3864

Information: Technical: Jabulani Chauke, Tel: (031) 322 9535. General: Cleo Nkwanyana, Tel: (031) 322 9527, E-mail: cleo.nkwanyana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra terminals

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.

Tender no: 176S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: Adri.JansevanRensburg@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management, Lifecycle management

A digital platform is required for idea management and public participation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.

Tender no: 181S/2021/22

Information: Lindsay Wicomb, Tel: (021) 400 1558, E-mail: lindsay.wicomb@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT

The city is also advertising for the supply, installation, transitioning, maintenance and support of integration middleware.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Link.

Tender no: 197S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Middleware, Integration

South African National Space Agency

The organisation invites bids for the provision of 3.7m Orbital systems antenna as per specification delivered to Space Operations directorate located in Hartebeesthoek in the West Rand District, Gauteng.

Tender no: SO/059/11/2021

Information: Obakeng Phutu, Tel: (012) 334 5000, E-mail: ophutu@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is calling for the design, manufacture and installation of a high self-supporting lattice mast telecommunication radio tower at its joint operations centre.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Jan – Virtual.

Tender no: TDR267/2021/2022

Information: Johan Wessels, Tel: (044) 606 5169, E-mail: jwessels@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Radio

Eskom

The utility is advertising for a turnkey solution for an automatic identification data capture (AIDC) solution as an off premise, software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud that will cover both the software and hardware as a service for a period of six years and one month (this period includes project rollout of 13 months and five years solution subscription).

Tender no: MWP1057CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software-as-a-service, Support and maintenance, Identity management, AIDC, Security, Cloud computing, Hardware-as-a-service, SaaS, HaaS

Provision of ad-hoc and basic software support is sought for monitoring on-line electrical distribution networks for five operating units and Eskom Academy of Learning servers for a period of 18 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Nov

Tender no: MWP1020CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires provision of a latest industry standard translation software, which includes maintenance and support for five years, professional services: installation, configuration, training, and identity access management integration for on premise solution.

Tender no: Corp no: MWP1048CX

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Software, Translation, Identity management, Access management, Support and maintenance, Professional services, Integration

Road Accident Fund

Suitably qualified service providers are invited to bid to provide an integrated combined assurance system for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF 2021 00016

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

RAF also invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to bid for the provision of telecommunications services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Jan – Virtual.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00001

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 419 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services

An experienced, suitably qualified service provider is also required for the procurement of core network, desktop switches and fibre modules.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00002

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 419 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Computing, Switches, Fibre, Telecommunications

Polokwane Municipality

A service provider is sought to supply, deliver and install wireless network connectivity and VoIP telephony system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM29/2021

Information: Khomotso Maenetsha, Tel: (015) 023 5719, E-mail: khomotso@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Wi-Fi, VoIP, Telephony

Request for information

South African Post Office Limited

SAPO invites information on infrastructure-as-a-service.

Tender no: RFI/21/22/04

Information: Reduan Abrahams, Tel: (012) 845 2503, E-mail: reduan.abrahams@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Professional services, Hardware, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS

Eskom

The utility requests information on a thermal performance monitoring system.

Tender no: CORP No: MWP1077CX

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Feb 2022

Tags: Software