santec Leverages Rimini Consult™ to Comprehensively Restructure its SAP Systems in Support of Major Corporate Restructuring

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced that santec has selected Rimini Consult™ for SAP to provide professional services and guidance for the strategic separation of the company into four corporations.

As a Rimini Support™ for SAP client since 2018, the decision to select Rimini Consult was a natural move for santec based on the strong track record of delivering extraordinary support and services year after year.

santec Selects Rimini Consult for SAP Based on Proven History of Trust and Expert Delivery Coupled with Independent, Software Vendor-Agnostic Partnership and Guidance

Based in Japan, santec is a global photonics company and a leading manufacturer of tunable lasers, optical test and measurement products, advanced optical components, and biophotonics, with a heavy focus on supplying products to the telecommunications industry.

The maturation of 5G, increasing cloud adoption, and the rise of hybrid work have driven skyrocketing use of telecommunications services, yielding significant growth for santec.

To enable greater agility and efficiency for the business, santec executives made the strategic decision to split into four separate corporate entities. With SAP deeply embedded into all areas of the business, santec’s IT team was faced with the challenge of reorganizing the deployment to support all four businesses on a strict timeline. santec weighed their options on who to partner with to complete this complex project: SAP or Rimini Street.

“Splitting a company into separate businesses is a very challenging process – and managing the IT systems through the transition is one of the hardest parts. Based on our previous experience, we knew that SAP’s professional services wouldn’t give us the help we needed, potentially jeopardizing this crucially important project,” said Shinya Hidaka, group manager, information systems group, santec Holdings Corporation.

When engaged with Rimini Street to discuss their IT needs, the contrast to SAP and other consulting providers became evident: Rimini Street provides an independent, software vendor-agnostic, comprehensive roadmap designed to benefit the client, and sees their success through to completion every step of the way. And the deep knowledge of their systems and organization as a long-time software support provider enabled Rimini Street to get to work immediately and efficiently.

“Not only did the Rimini Street team guide us through the project, they also provided education and training on how to navigate our SAP systems. This level of care is not common in the consulting industry, and is greatly appreciated by the santec IT team,” shared Hidaka.

Rimini Consult Remains Differentiated in Value and Specialization of Services

Adopted by leading companies across the globe, Rimini Consult’s suite of packaged and project-based professional services offers a wide variety of solutions for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation and other project needs, delivered by experienced professionals.

Rimini Consult helps clients optimize, evolve, and transform Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce systems with specialized projects, including:

Cloud and database migrations

Interoperability and integration

Security strategy and hardening

Technology assessments

Roadmap and strategy

Observability and monitoring

Bespoke/custom projects

Staff and skills augmentation

Rimini Consult also provides specialized advisory services, software resources planning, development services and technology and application roadmap planning designed to help clients successfully complete digital transformation and other innovation initiatives.

“Rimini Street provides the industry’s best third-party support services for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce. We’ve taken those capabilities further with our consulting services, leveraging the same approach as our support services with highly specialized, veteran engineering and service professionals to help customers plan and execute even the most complex projects,” said Bill Carslay, GVP, general manager, professional services, Rimini Street. “Working hand in hand with our clients, we are proud to help IT become a growth enabler and profit center for the business.”

To learn more about santec’s extraordinary experience with Rimini Consult, watch the feature video here.

