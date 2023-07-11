Wemade's MIR4 Holds “Sumacheon’s Cool Popsicle Festival” Event!

Wemade announces MIR 4 Sumacheon’s Cool Popsicle Festival on July 11 (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade's blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 is holding the summer event "Sumacheon’s Cool Popsicle Festival" from July 11th.

First, the “Summer’s Growth 14-Day Check-in” event will be held until August 7th. Users will be given various items such as the “Cool Popsicle Box” containing items including “Legendary Precision Potion,” the “Rough Waves Surfboard” costume, and “Dragon Material Summon Ticket,” depending on the days of attendance.

And “Sumacheon’s Cool Popsicle Exchange Shop” will be open until July 31st. Users will be able to bring “Cool Popsicle” items obtained from hunting monsters to the NPC “Cool Sumacheon” located in each major city to exchange with diverse items such as “Epic Dragon Sphere,” and “Epic Dearest Wish Chest” containing “Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone.”

Also, “Event Ancient Coin Shop” will be open until July 25th. Ancient coins obtained from Portal and Raid content can be used to purchase items such as “Legendary Blue Dragon Statue,” “Legendary Spirit Stone Summon Ticket,” and “Skill Tome Summon Ticket.”

MIR4 added the Unified Market in time for the Grand Unification update. Unified Market is a gigantic market for items in all servers within the same region. Users can easily trade items here. This addition will resolve the imbalance of resources by unifying the economies.

Also updated was “Black Dragon Valley,” a new region that can be entered through the Domination Server. This new region consists of a total of 4 floors. Here, users can summon “Great Umbra King” by defeating the quest boss on each floor and the field boss “Black Dragon Soul Ripper” on the 4th floor. There will be many rewards that users can obtain by completing various requests that have been newly added, such as “Legendary Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone” and “Rare Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone.” There is no Darksteel in “Black Dragon Valley.”

Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website.

