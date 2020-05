Huawei Wi-Fi 6 enables ACT to serve high-density environments

Fact sheet Solution: Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Industry: ICT Provider: Huawei User: Atria Convergence Technologies

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), the largest Internet service provider (ISP) in south India, provides services in five states: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. ACT brings state-of-the-art services, including Fibernet (Internet over fibre optics), digital TV, and high-definition TV (HDTV) to more than 2 million satisfied customers in the country.

With a vision to become the most admired in-home entertainment, education and interactive service company in India, ACT strives to create radical social transformation and empower customers.

To achieve this vision, ACT has transformed the way it provides enterprise access and hotspot services, as the company grows its Internet access provider (IAP) business. Indeed, WiFi hotspot services have become one of the company’s most popular offerings.

Surge in number of wireless terminals straining WiFi networks

ACT plans to develop urban WiFi hotspots featuring comprehensive and outstanding informatisation capabilities. By doing so, ACT aims to lay a solid foundation to drive innovation in cities, improving their overall strength and competitiveness.

Against this backdrop, ACT is committed to bringing one-stop information services to governments, enterprises, households and individuals, while building a high-quality business and living environment for customers. The widespread deployment of WiFi hotspots will play a pivotal role in a city’s development, benefiting commercial enterprises, social management and public services, as well as improving the quality of life for residents.

In India, the rapid development of mobile Internet and the popularity of smart terminals have led to a surge in the number of connected devices at urban centres, such as stations and airports. As such, building outstanding WiFi networks has become a top priority for the company. However, a host of challenges need to be addressed before WiFi can be monetised, such as ensuring high-density access, achieving uninterrupted network access while roaming and simplifying access authentication.

Huawei Wi-Fi 6 solution optimises WiFi coverage, simplifies O&M and broadens business opportunities

To meet the requirements of densely populated areas, ACT has adopted Huawei's industry-leading Wi-Fi 6 solution. This solution consists of a WiFi network, a network management centre, and a platform for operations.

WiFi network: Access points (APs) are deployed to build versatile WiFi networks that can handle a wide range of scenarios. With Huawei's advanced network planning and optimisation tools integrated in the solution, access experience is assured even in high-density and highly mobile environments.

Network management centre: APs distributed across different areas can be centrally managed. The centre also offers unified authentication management and policy control over wireless access users, simplifying and securing access to WiFi networks.

Operation platform: Provides a range of value-added services (VASes) through comprehensive and high-quality wireless signal coverage, such as advertisements, direct marketing and big data analytics, helping ACT improve the business value of their WiFi service.

ACT contributes to enterprise and social development without sacrificing business monetisation

Leveraging Huawei Wi-Fi 6, ACT built WiFi hotspots designed for high-density environments such as shopping malls, stations and airports. Enterprises and residents get to enjoy a superior WiFi experience, while the overall operation quality and efficiency of cities improved. In addition, Huawei's solution promotes the monetisation of WiFi hotspots and accelerates ACT growth by offering:

Higher business benefits and service quality : Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 solution helps ACT provide ubiquitous WiFi connections for commercial enterprises and residents. Better connectivity encourages residents to shopping malls and public areas for longer, boosting the development of local enterprises.

: Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 solution helps ACT provide ubiquitous WiFi connections for commercial enterprises and residents. Better connectivity encourages residents to shopping malls and public areas for longer, boosting the development of local enterprises. Higher development efficiency across industries : Huawei's solution simplifies IT infrastructure for enterprises and sectors such as government, education and aviation, reducing investment costs for industry customers while enhancing user experience.

: Huawei's solution simplifies IT infrastructure for enterprises and sectors such as government, education and aviation, reducing investment costs for industry customers while enhancing user experience. Higher public satisfaction : Huawei's solution provides high-speed and stable Internet access, significantly improving the satisfaction for residents and tourists alike.

: Huawei's solution provides high-speed and stable Internet access, significantly improving the satisfaction for residents and tourists alike. Excellent WiFi experience: Featuring high bandwidth, low latency and seamless roaming, users are able to get a world-class Wi-Fi experience. In addition, this solution provides comprehensive user security authentication policies and supports interconnection with third-party authentication and accounting servers, accelerating the monetisation of WiFi for ACT.

Click here to find out more about Huawei Airengine Wi-Fi 6.