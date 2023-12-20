Rimini Street is Recognized with Great Place to Work® Certifications in Singapore and Japan, and Ranked Top 50 of India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM Category (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce® and AWS partner, today announced that it has earned a Great Place to Work® Certification in Singapore for the first time and in Japan for a second consecutive year, and was recognized among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023 category.

Rimini Street’s achievements underscore the company’s commitment to creating a workplace culture of innovation that actively engages and enhances the experience of its employees across the globe. This recognition builds on Rimini Street’s growing list of employer excellence awards including Great Place to Work® certifications in Australia/New Zealand, France, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, UK and USA, as well as Top Workplaces™ USA 2023, UK’s Best Workplace for Wellbeing™ 2023 and UK’s Best Workplace for Women™ 2023 honors.

For over 30 years, Great Place to Work has surveyed over 100 million employees, with “trust” found to be the heart of what makes a great workplace. Great Place to Work’s Trust Model™ serves as the foundation for the Trust Index Survey’s 60 questions that measure employee satisfaction. Surveyed companies who show outstanding performance in championing credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, have a greater ability to attract and retain a highly engaged, high-performance workforce that is critical to business growth and success.

"Building a great workplace driven by a shared purpose is at the heart of our corporate ethos,” said Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street. “This recognition is not just a testament to our workplace quality; it's a celebration of the extraordinary people who make Rimini Street an exceptional place to grow, learn and contribute to something lasting and meaningful."

Singapore Employees Say Rimini Street is a Safe, Special Place to Work

The anonymous surveying of Rimini Street Singapore employees during the certification process revealed:

93% of employees feel that they have special and unique benefits at Rimini Street

93% of employees feel that Rimini Street is a safe place to work

“At Rimini Street Singapore, we believe that a great workplace is built on trust, cooperation and a shared dedication to excellence,” shared Andrew Seow, GVP & general manager of Rimini Street Southeast Asia and Greater China. “This recognition demonstrates our ongoing efforts to create an environment where our team can contribute their best, ultimately driving success for both our employees and the company as a whole."

Japan Employees Feel a Sense of Pride Working at Rimini Street

According to Great Place to Work Research, “Connection to purpose drives better business outcomes, but that’s only if employees understand how their role connects to the organization’s purpose.” The results of Rimini Street Japan’s survey show that employees feel a sense of pride in their work and that they make a difference at Rimini Street.

Additional results of the survey include:

93% of employees say management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders

90% of employees say they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

"Rimini Street Japan is very proud to be recognized again as a Great Place to Work,” said Yorio Wakisaka, GVP & general manager of Rimini Street Japan. “It reaffirms our commitment to creating an environment where every individual can thrive, contribute and find fulfillment in their professional journey.”

India Employees Say Rimini Street is a Best Workplace in the IT & IT-BPM Category

On the heels of earning its second Great Place to Work® Certification, Rimini Street India has been recognized among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023 category. Based on the employee feedback gathered during the initial certification process, eligible IT and IT-BPM organizations with at least 100 employees were automatically entered to win additional recognition on a Best Workplaces™ list.

“Rimini Street India is honored to be listed among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM,” said Raju Gadiraju, managing director of Rimini Street India. “It reflects our mission of fostering a workplace culture that puts employees at the core of all our work. Our success is a direct result of the passion and talent of our employees, who continue to drive Rimini Street forward as a dynamic and rewarding workplace."

Rimini Street’s Unique Approach to People

Cultivating and maintaining a workforce of top talent that consistently achieves "extraordinary" results is key to the company's continued growth. To achieve this, Rimini Street offers numerous programs aimed at maximizing employee performance and fostering high engagement levels, including:

A flexible, four-day workweek to provide for better work-life balance, now available through 2024

Learning and development programs through the Rimini Street University to cultivate professional growth and learning capabilities for its workforce

Global volunteer activities hosted by the Rimini Street Foundation, Rimini Street’s self-funded charitable giving program

Anonymous employee engagement surveys to help the company continually listen, measure, track, learn and succeed by analyzing proven drivers of employee satisfaction

We are Hiring!

Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street’s career page at: https://www.riministreet.com/company/careers/