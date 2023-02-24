Report: 2023 planning isn’t business as usual

Economic headwinds coupled with unexpected trends in employment will make planning and budgeting for 2023 trickier than normal. Leaders must temper their overly optimistic predictions for budget increases with discipline and precision.

Coming out on top in 2023? Those who prioritise investments that maximise revenue growth, profitability and resilience while cutting spending in areas prone to waste and maintaining experiments with emerging technology.

This report covers current budgeting trends across functions and where to increase investment, cut spending and experiment for the largest impact in 2023.

Please download below.