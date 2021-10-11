Advanced threat prevention platform

No longer can your business rely solely on detection-based cyber security systems to provide adequate protection for your most valuable business assets, since zero-day malware learns how to bypass these defences. Enterprises need to take more preventive approaches to combat advanced targeted attacks.

MetaDefender Core enables you to integrate advanced malware prevention and detection capabilities into your existing IT solutions and infrastructure for better handling common attack vectors: Securing web portals from malicious file upload attacks, augmenting cyber security products and developing your own malware analysis systems.

Key features and benefits

Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR)

Rebuild over 100 common file types, ensuring maximum usability with safe content. Hundreds of file reconstruction options are available.

Multi-scanning

Choose from over 30 leading anti-malware engines in flexible package options. Proactively detects over 99% of malware threats by using signatures, heuristics and machine learning.

File-based vulnerability assessment

Scan and analyse binaries and installers to detect known application vulnerabilities before they are executed on endpoint devices, including IOT devices.

Proactive data loss prevention (Proactive DLP)

Content-check 30+ common file types for personally identifiable information (PII) and redact or add watermark to this sensitive data before they are transferred.

100+ file conversion options

Keep files usable and intact through true “reconstruction” of file types or flatten files to less complex formats.

Custom workflows

Create your own workflow for multi-scanning and Deep CDR and customise the order and process in which files are handled.

Archive extraction

Multi-scanning and Deep CDR for more than 30 types of compressed files. Archive handling options are configurable and encrypted archives are supported.

File type verification

Verify over 4 500 file types to determine the actual file type based on the content of the file, not the unreliable extension to combat spoofed file attacks.

Why MetaDefender Core

Mitigating risks for your critical systems and preventing threats that may have bypassed defences.

Protection for sensitive personally identifiable information from entering or leaving your organisation.

Easy deployment on Windows or Linux servers in your environment, even if air-gapped, or using our software as a service offering via MetaDefender Cloud.

Support for many programming languages, for integration into your environment via REST API.

Low total cost of ownership with ongoing maintenance using centralised management.

Flexible deployment in containerisation environments to simplify integration and maintenance, lower total cost of ownership

TCO, mitigate potential conflicts caused by hidden dependencies and easily scale out across different environments and operating systems

For more info, please contact: ccoetzee@arrow.altech.co.za.