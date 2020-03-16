UJ develops e-device to monitor health conditions

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) Institute for Intelligent Systems has developed a technology-driven toolkit to assist healthcare practitioners to monitor and diagnose patients.

Named e-mutakalo, which is the Tshivenda word for health, the smart toolkit collects, processes and analyses real-time vital signs data. This, says UJ, means it can automatically detect problems and alert medical staff in the event of an emergency.

According to Wesley Doorsamy, associate professor and researcher at UJ’s Institute for Intelligent Systems, the device brings together technologies of the fourth industrial revolution to make a real impact on society.

“This technology allows for a more natural and unobtrusive approach to continuous monitoring and observation of patients, as it works on the principle of non-invasive monitoring. It uses wireless sensor nodes, ambient intelligence techniques to monitor the patient’s comfort and condition, and it is able to detect and diagnose problems.”

The smart toolkit can assist in the event of patients seeking medical attention while healthcare practitioners or care providers are on intervals between patients, adds Doorsamy. “This device has in-built capability to automatically alert the responsible medical staff, treating doctor and others.

“Accurate recording of patient data and seamless sharing among care providers, doctors and other healthcare providers is also possible through the system.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a major role in the delivery of health services. AI has already transformed some areas of health and medicine towards clinical decision-making. We trust that the rollout of the wearable sensing technologies might serve as a foundation for value-based care approaches while improving the outcome and efficiency of healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in SA, the university has decided to suspend all contact classes,tests and practical sessions for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The suspension is effective from 16 March.

In addition, UJ says all graduation ceremonies, including those scheduled for today, are postponed until further notice.

All staff will continue to report for duty, notes the university. “This decision also follows the president's announcement to the nation on measures taken to deal with the #CoronaVirus pandemic.”

Yesterday, president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in response to COVID-19, confirming 61 persons have so far tested positive for the disease in the country.