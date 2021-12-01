Altron Security appoints Andrew Whittaker as MD

Andrew Whittaker, managing director of Altron Security.

JSE-listed technology company Altron has appointed Andrew Whittaker as managing director of Altron Security, with effect from today.

In a statement, Altron says Whittaker, who has over 26 years of technical, management and industry experience, will spearhead Altron Security’s long-term growth strategy.

Altron acquired digital signatures services company Lawtrust from Etion for R245 million in April. The deal was subsequently approved by the Competition Commission in September.

“Security is one of our key growth areas, in addition to cloud, data and automation. What differentiates Lawtrust is the level of intellectual property they own and an annuity base of 70%. These are key characteristics of the Altron 2.0 strategy,” Altron group chief executive Mteto Nyati said at the time.

Whittaker, who has been with Altron Security (previously Ubusha) since 2001, is taking over from Marius Agenbag, who is retiring.

He was previously executive of services and business development at Altron Security, where he was responsible for sales, business development, marketing and services management.

With the appointment, Whittaker will also join the Altron Operations Committee and the Lawtrust board.

“Andrew has the right credentials to lead Altron Security into the next phase of its growth and development,” says Nyati. “He will ensure continuity and change in the execution of Altron Security’s growth strategy.”

“I am pleased to be heading up one of Altron’s growth drivers at a time when security is becoming pivotal to digital business,” says Whittaker.