In2IT scoops Top Employer Award for HR best practices in SA

Rachel Segale, HR Manager at In2IT.

Leading South African technologies firm In2IT Technologies is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Top Employer Award in South Africa for the 2022 financial year by the Top Employer Institute, which recognises excellence in people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on their participation and results of their Human Resources (HR) Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR aspects that consist of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being and diversity and inclusion, among others.

Rachel Segale, HR Manager at In2IT, says the company was named one of South Africa’s top employers due to the incorporation of HR best practices into its basic DNA. This has positioned the organisation to not only meet the criteria of global HR standards, but also as an ethical employer with demonstrably high levels of employee satisfaction.

“Our people practices and HR policies and processes stem from extensive engagement between management and employees regarding areas of improvement and a free flow of ideas across the organisation aimed at doing things better. This is what makes us a worthy winner,” says Segale.

Putting employees first

“As a company, we strive to put the employee first, so the Top Employer Award is testament to the fact that our efforts are bearing fruit and that we are heading in the right direction. Our employees are our most valued assets and are in a position to provide crucial insight into the overall customer experience.”

In2IT believes in empowering its employees to use their minds and hearts to create breakthrough solutions, as well as to act collaboratively and innovatively. This creates tremendous value for the company.

“Our performance-oriented culture and responsible approach are the foundations of our success. We strive to maintain a fun and positive work environment, encouraging our employees to enjoy themselves at work and to think outside the box.

“We believe that employees are entitled to the best of benefits, so we constantly seek to provide benefits for our employees that are competitive and appropriate to their industry. We also emphasise teamwork and communication as key components to delivering outstanding service.”

The Top Employer Award positions the company as a preferred employer and as a company that works to global standards. Furthermore, many IT companies, including In2IT, operate globally and the award puts a spotlight on organisations that put the well-being of their employees first in these uncertain times.

“It firmly demonstrates these organisations’ agility and ability to quickly adapt to a crisis and support the well-being of their people,” says Segale.

Global authority

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognises excellence in people practices, helping to accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over eight million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, In2IT has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace.

“They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.”