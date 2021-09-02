Pinnacle, Huawei CBG ink distribution agreement

Fred Saayman, Huawei.

Local ICT distributor, Pinnacle, has won distribution rights to the full Huawei Consumer Business Group product stack for the commercial market. Pinnacle is now one of two distributors in SA.

Fred Saayman, Huawei brand director at Pinnacle, says the move was a natural evolution to the B2B consumer stack, as the distributor has been a strategic partner of Huawei for some time.

According to him, it is Pinnacle’s intention to have country wide launches of the Huawei Devices portfolio into its signed-up partner network and also to drive visibility to many commercial customers.

“This will create huge demand and growth opportunities. Further to this, we will create visibility via digital marketing campaigns,” he adds.

Speaking of how this agreement will benefit Pinnacle resellers and customers, Saayman says they will now have access to the full Huawei range of product sets and solutions, making Pinnacle a one stop solution / distributor.

Moreover, he says Pinnacle will be able to supply its reseller base with bundle offerings including devices that are currently not part of its product range to provide full scenario solutions including mobile office, smart home, fitness and health, as well as entertainment solutions.

“Our resellers now have access to Huawei Enterprise products and solutions, Huawei Cloud and also the Huawei devices product sets,” he explains.

Pinnacle is in the process of recruiting a new team to manage its Huawei Consumer division, and stock, including notebooks, smartwatches, mobile phones, tablets, as well as Huawei’s MBB range consisting of routers and modems.

Huawei’s partnership with Pinnacle has grown from strength to strength over the past few years, ends Ebrahim Yusuf, channel sales manager at the tech giant. “We value their commitment to Huawei as a distributor and look forward to them assisting our team in reaching greater heights within our Huawei Consumer Business Group.”