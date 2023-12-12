CRS provides contingency plans for potential grid collapse
CRS Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of solutions and services to the growing human capital management industry, has announced the implementation of comprehensive contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted HR and payroll services in the event of a national power grid failure in South Africa.
While industry analysts consider the likelihood of a complete grid collapse minimal, CRS Technologies is dedicated to being prepared for all eventualities.
"In business, the unexpected can quickly become a reality, having significant repercussions for operations. As an organisation, we believe it is essential to not only identify potential challenges that can disrupt, but also be able to provide the means to manage and overcome them as effectively as possible," says Nicol Myburgh, Head: HCM Business Unit at CRS Technologies.
Understanding the critical nature of HR and payroll functions, CRS Technologies has developed several strategies to protect these vital business operations:
- Local cloud hosting: In the event of a power outage, CRS Technologies will host payroll data locally in the cloud, ensuring full compliance with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act.
- Offshore cloud hosting: Payroll data can also be hosted offshore in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), providing an additional layer of data security and accessibility.
- Offshore payment processing: The company is prepared to process employee salaries through an offshore entity, ensuring that staff remuneration is not disrupted during a power blackout.
These proactive measures are part of CRS Technologies' commitment to providing seamless, uninterrupted service to its clients, regardless of external circumstances.
"We have thought ahead so our clients do not have to. Our goal is to safeguard the critical business functions of HR and payroll against any power-related disruptions," says Myburgh.
Clients and interested parties seeking further information on how CRS Technologies can help ensure timely employee payments during power outages are encouraged to contact Nicol Myburgh at nicolm@crs.co.za or (083) 465 5972.
CRS Technologies
CRS Technologies is a leading provider of solutions and services to the growing human capital management industry, and an authorised South African distributor of the Engage™ suite of human resource and payroll products. The system leverages the best that cloud computing has to offer, whether SaaS (Software as a Service), hybrid or on-premise, and incorporates cutting-edge functionality and robust security features that can be tailored to suit the needs of any business.
Following its establishment in 1985, the Johannesburg-based company quickly found its niche in the human resources, people management and payroll sector and, owing to its ability to successfully manage the most complex scenarios, soon matured into the specialist of choice for blue chip organisations and SMMEs across the globe.
Today CRS is acknowledged as the most proficient international human resources and payroll company and is soon to become an accredited Microsoft payroll solution provider, integrating seamlessly with SAP Success Factors, Oracle Slack and SAGE, and helping to create workplaces of inspired, engaged and rewarded employees.
CRS’s approach to market is about maximising value between employer and employee, integrated with innovative technology that unlocks human potential and grows businesses.
CRS achieves competitive advantage through its commitment to global best practice in human capital management and its drive to transform human resource departments into strategic, value-added business units, be it through bespoke software and services or shared industry insight.
For more info, go to www.crs.co.za