CRS provides contingency plans for potential grid collapse

CRS Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of solutions and services to the growing human capital management industry, has announced the implementation of comprehensive contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted HR and payroll services in the event of a national power grid failure in South Africa.

While industry analysts consider the likelihood of a complete grid collapse minimal, CRS Technologies is dedicated to being prepared for all eventualities.

"In business, the unexpected can quickly become a reality, having significant repercussions for operations. As an organisation, we believe it is essential to not only identify potential challenges that can disrupt, but also be able to provide the means to manage and overcome them as effectively as possible," says Nicol Myburgh, Head: HCM Business Unit at CRS Technologies.

Understanding the critical nature of HR and payroll functions, CRS Technologies has developed several strategies to protect these vital business operations:

Local cloud hosting: In the event of a power outage, CRS Technologies will host payroll data locally in the cloud, ensuring full compliance with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act.

Payroll data can also be hosted offshore in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), providing an additional layer of data security and accessibility. Offshore payment processing: The company is prepared to process employee salaries through an offshore entity, ensuring that staff remuneration is not disrupted during a power blackout.

These proactive measures are part of CRS Technologies' commitment to providing seamless, uninterrupted service to its clients, regardless of external circumstances.

"We have thought ahead so our clients do not have to. Our goal is to safeguard the critical business functions of HR and payroll against any power-related disruptions," says Myburgh.

Clients and interested parties seeking further information on how CRS Technologies can help ensure timely employee payments during power outages are encouraged to contact Nicol Myburgh at nicolm@crs.co.za or (083) 465 5972.