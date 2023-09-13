Parents cause 2024 online admissions to slow down

The Gauteng Department of Education has placed over 140 000 learners for the 2024 academic year.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has so far placed over 140 000 learners via its online admissions platform.

In a statement, the GDE notes that 81 033 grade one learners and 65 726 grade eights have been placed in schools through its website.

The 2024 online admissions placement period began on 4 September.

“While the department is proud to acknowledge that as at 7 September, a total of 141 036 (46.09%) applicants have accepted placement offers, it remains concerning that 71 775 parents have not responded to placement offers,” the GDE says.

The department says the placement process is significantly slowed down by parents who do not accept placement offers, as the spaces are reserved for seven days, while no offers can be released to other applicants from the same school.

It reminds parents there are two options to select after offers are issued, which are “accept placement offers as final”, or “accept placement offers while awaiting additional offers within seven school days”.

“Applicants with offers not accepted within seven schools will be auto-placed at the school with a placement offer closest to the parent’s home address after the seventh day,” the department adds.

The GDE says parents who have no access to the internet to accept placement offers should visit schools, districts, the head office or call the department for assistance.

To check the status of an application, parents can visit the GDE website.