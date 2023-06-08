Power blackouts leave mobile network operators vulnerable, inefficient

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa Technologies.

Corridor Africa Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of innovative telecoms solutions, is taking swift action to tackle the critical issue of power blackouts that are significantly impacting mobile network operators (MNOs) and hindering the country's progress in the global telecommunications industry.

In recent years, South Africa has been grappling with frequent power cuts, leading to network vulnerabilities and inefficiencies for MNOs. These disruptions are not only causing inconvenience to users but also hindering MNOs' ability to monetise the surging data usage resulting from the growing demand for reliable connectivity.

The power blackouts experienced by MNOs are leaving them trailing behind their global counterparts in terms of service reliability and operational efficiency. Corridor Africa Technologies recognises the urgent need to address this issue and is committed to providing effective solutions that will empower MNOs to overcome these challenges.

By leveraging its extensive experience and expertise in the telecoms industry, Corridor Africa Technologies says it is developing cutting-edge solutions to safeguard MNOs against the adverse effects of power cuts.

Through the integration of robust backup power systems, advanced monitoring technologies and intelligent network management, Corridor Africa Technologies aims to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for South African users.

Corridor Africa Technologies CEO Matone Ditlhake says one of the significant consequences of prolonged network unavailability caused by power blackouts is the potential increase in vandalism. "With reduced network coverage, individuals may resort to damaging or tampering with telecoms infrastructure, exacerbating the problem and further disrupting services.”

The company recognises the importance of protecting critical infrastructure and is actively implementing strategies to prevent vandalism and safeguard MNOs' assets.

He says the impact of the power blackouts extends beyond just the telecoms sector. "Financial services migration, a vital aspect of South Africa's economic growth, could suffer a massive setback due to reduced momentum caused by unreliable network availability. Corridor Africa Technologies understands the critical role of connectivity in facilitating financial services migration and is committed to ensuring a stable and efficient telecoms infrastructure to support this process."

As a responsible and forward-thinking organisation, Corridor Africa Technologies believes in the transformative power of reliable connectivity. The company's efforts to address power blackouts in South Africa align with its mission to empower MNOs and support the country's growth in the global telecommunications landscape.

"We are actively engaging with government, industry stakeholders and MNOs to collaborate on comprehensive solutions. By fostering partnerships, we aim to drive innovation, resilience and progress in South Africa's telecoms sector," he concludes.