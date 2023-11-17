ITWeb TV: Open Access Data Centres CEO reveals expansion plans

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) is looking to expand its data centre footprint in South Africa.

ITWeb TV spoke to Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of OADC, about the company’s plans for the South African and African markets.

Coker is a prominent figure in Africa's data centre industry and serves as chairperson of the Africa Data Centres Association.

With its phase one development having reached over 90% capacity, OADC today announced it is readying a larger phase two – due to launch in Q1 2024 – at the Isando ICT hub.

“We're expanding to 1.2 megawatts of IT load this year,” Coker says.

He also talks about the competition in SA’s data centre space.

This, as the race to build data centres in the country continues to heat up, with most organisations migrating their workloads into the cloud.

Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres.

Data centre providers also see the landing of the subsea internet cables on South African shores as an opportunity.

Founded in 2018, OADC was established to deliver data centre services in Africa. Its purpose is to provide tier three, carrier-neutral, open access data centre infrastructure across the continent.

OADC started with the construction of data centres in 2021, initially in Nigeria, and then a year later in SA, with its first in Isando.