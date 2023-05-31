Huawei Mobile Services enables SA on-the-go banking system to grow

Left, Mduduzi Mohlodi, Chief Operating Officer, Vensy Pay. Right, Evans Parson, Chief Executive Officer.

The growth of digital payment apps has been significant in recent years, transforming the way people make transactions and handle their finances. People are increasingly using these apps for various financial activities such as online shopping, bill payments, peer-to-peer transfers and more. The convenience, speed and security offered by these solutions have played a crucial role in driving their adoption.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has recently announced their partnership with Vensy Pay, Africa's lifestyle mobile payment digital wallet platform, which provides unbanked consumers with affordable and flexible mobile financial services. The Vensy Pay app allows customers to open a wallet, which is powered by Nedbank and is now exclusively available for download on HUAWEI AppGallery.

"We are delighted to partner with Vensy Pay app, bringing on-the-go banking services to our valued customers in South Africa. Through this collaboration, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) users will now have access to a comprehensive suite of financial services right at their fingertips. This partnership showcases our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower our users with the freedom and flexibility they deserve. Together with Vensy Pay, we are revolutionising mobile banking experiences and shaping the future of financial services in South Africa," said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation.

Enabling unbanked communities to do financial transactions

The digital payment market is highly competitive, with numerous apps vying for user attention. Developers need to create unique value propositions, differentiate their apps and continuously innovate to stay ahead of the competition.

“As a fintech start-up business, our partnership with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) serves as an excellent opportunity to reach our target market of unbanked communities. We’ve been provided with valuable app optimisation and localisation features that significantly improves Vensy Pay’s visibility and appeal to users. Through the advertising and marketing campaign, we increase the app's exposure to Huawei’s over 9 million device users,” says Evans Parson, CEO and Founder of Vensy Pay.

With Vensy Pay on AppGallery, more South African citizens can now open a wallet account without the need to visit a bank branch, with no paperwork required.

“We are excited to be a partner of Vensy Pay, which supports our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs. As more and more South Africans turn to the convenience of smartphone-based transactions, we are proud to facilitate their transition to this fast-growing area of financial technology. Our collaboration with Vensy Pay enables us to expand our range of mobile payment options and attract new users who appreciate the ease of on-the-go digital payments,” says Vanesha Palani, Executive: Financial Management at Nedbank.

Leveraging partnerships and relevant networks to drive growth

For the fintech and digital payment industry to expand, developing partnerships with mobile manufacturers, app developers, financial institutions and other organisations can help drive adoption.

“We’re delighted to enter a market that enables us to explore opportunities for innovation. Vensy Pay’s vision for the future of financial transactions, is promising. We’re confident that with the role technology plays in transforming the way we conduct business, our app will continue to serve diverse markets. Our partners will help us reinforce and harness the power of technology to create a seamless, secure and efficient payment ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses alike,” concluded Parson.

Developers interested in publishing their apps on HUAWEI AppGallery for more information regarding the onboarding process and the resources available, send an e-mail to: appgalleryza@huawei.com.