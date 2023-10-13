Paratus unleashes high-capacity cross-border fibre links: Mozambique to SA

Paratus announces it has launched two game-changing cross-border fibre links in its quest to champion unparalleled connectivity for Mozambique. Paratus now offers an alternative to the sub-sea cable norm by introducing resilience with two distinct fibre routes into South Africa.

One of the fibre links traverses Swaziland and the other follows the Kamati Poort route. By adopting this dual-route approach, Paratus ensures unequalled stability and resilience. In the event of an unexpected cable outage, the second fibre link seamlessly takes over, allowing uninterrupted communications and data transmission. This failover mechanism guarantees businesses and individuals a safer and faster connection, thereby eliminating the downtime and disruptions commonly associated with single-path connectivity solutions.

Establishing these cross-border fibre links marks a significant milestone in the Paratus mission to provide dependable and forward-looking connectivity solutions in the region. This achievement not only strengthens Mozambique’s technological infrastructure, but also paves the way for a robust and secure digital future. The news comes as Paratus celebrates its sixth anniversary and its role as a leading telecommunications and connectivity solutions provider in Mozambique. Country Manager Rui Costa said: “We have been connecting businesses and offering dynamic services for six years. We have expanded and opened offices in the north. And now we have established secure, fast and redundant cross-border links with the rest of the world from Mozambique.”

Paratus is committed to advancing the technological landscape in Mozambique and beyond. Our innovation in offering this cross-border connectivity ensures a reliable and uninterrupted communication channel, regardless of external factors.”

With the implementation of these fibre links, Paratus reinforces its reputation as a reliable and dynamic partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge connectivity solutions. The company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology continues to drive its efforts in its mission to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and service.

