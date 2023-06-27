Paratus announces its biggest data centre project yet The Paratus Group announces the construction of its third DC in Angola and fifth DC in southern Africa.

Paratus is exhibiting at the Pan African Data Centres Exhibition & Conference on 27-28 June 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Paratus Group celebrates 20 years in Africa by announcing it will construct Angola’s first Tier-IV by design Data Centre (DC) in Luanda. This complements the existing two Tier-III by design DCs that the pan-African telco already owns and operates in Angola. This is the fifth world-class certified and carrier-neutral DC operated by the Paratus Group in southern Africa.

Chief Technical Officer at Paratus, Rolf Mendelsohn, who is participating at the Pan-African DC Exhibition & Conference as a panellist, says this is the group’s most ambitious DC project to date. “The new DC will be constructed on a 30 000m plot, will have the capacity to house over 2 000 cabinets, and will have a total IT power capacity of more than 10MW. It is a natural evolution after having built other world-class DC facilities in Namibia and Zambia recently. It will be the biggest DC in Angola and not only complements our existing DC offering, but will cement our network in Angola as a major hub in the region.”

Paratus Group, the African born network operator, currently has four Tier-III by design, carrier-neutral, certified and purpose-built state-of-the-art data centres (DCs) in southern Africa. With the huge opportunities presented by the activation of the Equiano subsea cable and by the rapidly growing digital economy, Paratus has established itself as a key player in igniting the possibilities for hyperscalers, cloud and infrastructure providers as well as multinational enterprises.

Mendelsohn adds: "Co-location of critical infrastructure in DCs is becoming indispensable to businesses wanting a digital economy advantage. We will support this by providing the necessary infrastructure and services to give businesses what they need to actively compete in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).”

Paratus owns and operates DCs in Angola, Namibia and Zambia. All Paratus DCs have been ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS certified, a commitment to compliance that Paratus believes is unequalled on the African continent. The international standards verified by these certifications assure both African and global customers that the Paratus Group offers unrivalled levels of service, security and quality in the overall management of its facilities.

Mendelsohn says: “As a leading data centre operator in Africa, Paratus has aimed to be ahead of the digital transformation curve and has always been prepared to make investments allowing customers to benefit from a strategic advantage. We are committed, and indeed our mission is, to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Our DC offering, combined with our high quality and contiguous network across the SADC region, gives us a unique lead in offering what our clients need today.

“With 99.98% uptime, backed by the latest world-class technologies, the Paratus DCs provide unique assurances and resilience. We have invested heavily in our DCs in order to offer the most secure, environmentally friendly and efficient facilities on the continent, thereby giving our customers a competitive advantage. This, together with providing Africa’s quality network, means we’re helping to ‘unlimit’ the future in Africa.”