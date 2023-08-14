Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Financial boost for African tech start-up ecosystem

By Staff Writer
14 Aug 2023
Founders Factory Africa CEO Bongani Sithole.

Founders Factory Africa has secured an additional $113 million (R2.1 billion) in funding. In a statement, the corporate-backed tech incubator and accelerator says the funds will help scale its model to serve technology-led start-ups and founders across the African continent.

The funding injection comes from the Mastercard Foundation and Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures,an impact fund within the Johnson & Johnson Foundation.

“We are excited to have new and dynamic funding, which follows on from previous investments by Standard Bank Group, Small Foundation and Netcare Group,” says Alina Truhina, co-founder of Founders Factory Africa.

Founded in 2018, Founders Factory Africa has helped accelerate 55 tech start-ups across the continent.

“Come build with us,” says Founders Factory CEO Bongani Sithole. “Moving Africa forward requires more of us to support tech-driven, solution-oriented ventures that have the potential to scale and make an impact at speed.

“Our role as Founders Factory Africa is to provide founders with the funding, knowledge and hands-on venture building support they need to achieve commercial success and create outsized, systematic impact.”

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

Fintech sector takes largest cut of Africa’s start-up funding

Software Mar 8, 2023

Software engineering training targets 50K African women

Software Mar 27, 2023

Five in-demand tech skills that will accelerate your career

Comms dept, Huawei in ICT development pact

SA’s new energy vehicle skills get Haval support

Devices 11 Aug

Tecno releases wearables in SA