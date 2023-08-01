Rapoo teams up with SA video game distributor Prima Interactive Groundbreaking partnership set to disrupt the South African gaming peripheral market, the companies say.

Rapoo offers an array of peripherals, including mice, keyboards and headsets.

In a significant move bound to send shockwaves through the gaming industry, Rapoo, which positions itself as an esteemed Asian tech giant, has officially announced its strategic partnership with Prima Interactive, which positions itself as South Africa's most significant video game and peripheral distributor. The alliance is set to assert the companies' combined dominance over the South African gaming peripheral market, expanding Rapoo's retail footprint while bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to consumers.

Founded in 2002, Rapoo has consistently been a pioneer in the production and development of innovative wireless peripherals in Asia. The brand says it made a leap in 2005 by pioneering the use of the 2.4GHz frequency band in wireless equipment, setting a precedent for the rest of the industry.

The rapidly evolving company has already made significant inroads into the South African market, offering an extensive array of peripherals, including mice, keyboards and headsets. Its foray into the gaming industry, backed by nearly 100 accolades, including the prestigious IF Design and DFA Awards, proves the brand's relentless pursuit of technological advancement and superiority.

Prima Interactive, on the other hand, is a powerhouse in the retail distribution industry. Exclusively dealing with renowned Microsoft products such as Xbox, Surface and PC Accessories, Prima Interactive also represents various highly reputed third-party publishers, including Take 2, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, EA and Rockstar. Its product portfolio also encompasses gaming accessories like Next Level racing seats and Thrustmaster Racing flight simulator products.

With Rapoo about to launch its latest wireless gaming range globally, expectations are high. The company's products are anticipated to outperform competitors in terms of design, performance and value, which makes the partnership with a leading distributor like Prima Interactive incredibly timely.

Rob Anderson, Rapoo's Regional Manager, expresses his confidence in the collaboration: "At Rapoo, we value partnerships that promote performance and value for our customers and partners. We believe that Prima Interactive is the ideal match for us."

Echoing Anderson's sentiments, Ian Hepplewhite, CEO of Prima Interactive, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Rapoo in South Africa. Rapoo products offer the best value for money, providing exceptional quality and technology. The V Gaming products have been tried and tested by the best in competition, and we are excited to offer these products to South Africans."

Rapoo's alliance with Prima Interactive represents a significant step towards increasing its presence in South Africa, with new product releases on the horizon catering to a wide range of users, from gamers to office users.

With its firm commitment to delivering cutting-edge wireless peripherals and its new strategic partnership with Prima Interactive, Rapoo is poised to shape the future of South Africa's gaming industry while creating an indelible mark in the retail space.

“We believe there is a gap in the South African market; current offerings in this space are either low on quality or far too high on price. Rapoo offers a value proposition that will suit South Africans well,” continued Anderson.

Rapoo products will be sold at all major tech retailers, both in-store and online, as well as on its own local website https://rapoostore.co.za/.

Rapoo has recently launched local social media channels, providing localised content for South Africans as they hope to provide more offerings in the region.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rapoo_southafrica/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RapooStoreZA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rapoo_ZA