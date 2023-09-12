Corridor Africa Technologies leads in transforming SA's mobile networks following new regulatory changes

Corridor Africa Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of telecommunications solutions, is poised to lead the digital transformation of mobile networks in South Africa in response to the recent regulatory changes announced by government.

Government's decision to implement new laws has set the stage for significant changes in the mobile network landscape. Corridor Africa Technologies is fully prepared to embrace these changes and work in close collaboration with industry stakeholders to drive innovation, enhance connectivity and empower businesses and individuals across the country.

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa Technologies.

According to Corridor Africa Technologies CEO Matone Ditlhake, the new regulatory framework presents a unique opportunity for Corridor Africa Technologies to leverage its expertise and advanced technology solutions to address the evolving needs of the South African mobile network ecosystem. By doing so, the company aims to foster inclusive growth, bridge the digital divide and deliver superior network experiences to consumers and enterprises alike.

"We are excited about the new regulatory changes in South Africa and the opportunities they present for us to drive positive transformation in the mobile network industry. Corridor Africa Technologies is committed to leveraging our expertise, infrastructure and partnerships to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance connectivity, enable economic growth and uplift communities across the country," he says.

Under the new laws, Corridor Africa Technologies will focus on several key areas, including network expansion and modernisation. The company will invest substantially in expanding the reach and capacity of mobile networks, ensuring reliable coverage and high-quality services across urban and rural areas of South Africa. This will involve the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced technologies to meet the growing demands for data and voice services.

Although we welcome these new developments, we must, however, indicate that there’s still more that needs to be done in terms of harmonising the regulatory environment. Some of the existing municipal bylaws and land-use policies are still an impediment to faster expansions by mobile network operators (MNOs).

Recognising the transformative potential of 5G technology, Corridor Africa Technologies will play a pivotal role in the rapid deployment of 5G networks nationwide. By harnessing the power of 5G, the company aims to unlock new opportunities for industries, such as healthcare, education, manufacturing and entertainment, and contribute to South Africa's digital economy.

"We are committed to fostering strong partnerships with local businesses, government entities and community organisations. Through collaborative efforts, we intend to drive sustainable growth, create employment opportunities and empower local communities with access to digital services and educational resources," says Ditlhake.

“One of the starting points, however, will be making sure that our local communities are able to move at the same pace with the fast-developing technological trends and take ownership of some of the telecommunication equipment that is being deployed around them,” he adds.

As the digital landscape evolves, Corridor Africa Technologies recognises the critical importance of ensuring robust cyber security measures. The company will invest in state-of-the-art security solutions and collaborate with industry experts to safeguard networks, protect user data and mitigate emerging cyber threats effectively.

Corridor Africa Technologies remains dedicated to providing unparalleled customer experiences. The company will continue to innovate and offer tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of consumers, enterprises and government entities. By delivering reliable, affordable and future-proof services, it aims to empower users and enable them to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

Ditlhake invites all stakeholders, including government bodies, industry players and consumers, to collaborate and contribute to this exciting new phase in South Africa's mobile network landscape. "Together, we can build a future where every individual and business can thrive through seamless connectivity and digital innovation."